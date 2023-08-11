Tennessee Titans NFL preseason: How to watch, stream game vs. Chicago Bears

The Tennessee Titans begin the NFL preseason with a trip to face the Chicago Bears on Saturday in Soldier Field.

The public focus will be on the backup quarterback battle between Malik Willis and Will Levis. Willis' solid preseason last year helped him earn the No. 2 QB job out of camp, but he struggled in three starts in relief of Ryan Tannehill. Still, Willis has looked up to the task during practices, as has Levis while working with the Titans backups. Saturday will set some context for the rest of preseason.

Tennessee also has a kicker battle to examine, between Trey Wolff and Caleb Shudak. The former is an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, while the latter kicked in one game last season in relief of an injured Randy Bullock in his rookie season.

Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to Saturday's game.

How to watch Tennessee Titans game vs. Chicago Bears in NFL preseason

Time: 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 20

Place: Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: WKRN-2 in Nashville, NFL Network nationally

Other Titans TV affiliates: Knoxville: WATE Channel 6; Jackson: WJKT Channel 16; Johnson City: WJHL Channel 11.2; Bowling Green, Ky.: WNKY Channel 40.3; Huntsville, Ala.: WHDF Channel 15; Paducah, Ky.: WDKA Channel 49; Honolulu, Hawaii: KHNL Channel 13.2

Streaming: NFL+, Titans app and TennesseeTitans.com

Radio: 104.5-FM in Nashville (Titans Radio affiliates can be found here)

