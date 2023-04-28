Tennessee Titans NFL mock draft Round 2: Here's where best available will go Friday

The 2023 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3, giving teams like the Tennessee Titans opportunities to add starters in a deep draft with pro-ready players still available.

Since 2016, the Titans have used Day 2 picks to draft not only contributors, but stars. Running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard, outside linebacker Harold Landry III and wide receiver A.J. Brown were all Day 2 picks, and the receiver-and-depth-needy Titans have a chance to add two more big-value players with selections No. 41 and No. 72 Friday.

It's all a matter of who is the best available. Here is The Tennessean's mock draft for how Round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft will shake out:

Pick 32, Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama DB Brian Branch

Pick 33, Arizona Cardinals: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pick 34, Detroit Lions: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Pick 35, Indianapolis Colts: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Pick 36, Los Angeles Rams: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

Pick 37, Seattle Seahawks: Georgia Tech OLB Keion White

Pick 38, Las Vegas Raiders: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

Pick 39, Carolina Panthers: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Pick 40, New Orleans Saints: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Pick 41, Tennessee Titans: UNC WR Josh Downs

The Titans desperately need to add size and explosiveness on the perimeter. If Hyatt's still on the board, the Titans should give him a long look. Tight ends Luke Musgrave and Darnell Washington are also worth exploring. But Downs is a textbook example of what the Titans lack, and he frees up the passing game from the slot and with physicality all over the field.

It would also be tempting to pick still-falling quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker, but at this point in the Titans' development, adding options for the current and future quarterbacks to throw to is more important than having a quarterback with no one to target.

Pick 42, Green Bay Packers: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Pick 43, New York Jets: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

Pick 44, Atlanta Falcons: Northwestern DE/OLB Adetomiwa Adebawore

Pick 45, Green Bay Packers: TCU G Steve Avila

Pick 46, New England Patriots: North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch

Pick 47, Washington Commanders: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Pick 48, Detroit Lions: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Pick 49, Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Pick 50, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Pick 51, Miami Dolphins: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Pick 52, Seattle Seahawks: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Pick 53, Chicago Bears: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Pick 54, Los Angeles Chargers: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

Pick 55, Detroit Lions: Auburn DE Derick Hall

Pick 56, Jacksonville Jaguars: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Pick 57, New York Giants: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Pick 58, Dallas Cowboys: South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

Pick 59, Buffalo Bills: Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

Pick 60, Cincinnati Bengals: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Pick 61, Chicago Bears: LSU OLB B.J. Ojulari

Pick 62, Philadelphia Eagles: Michigan CB D.J. Turner

Pick 63, Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

