Tennessee Titans’ NFL draft history with 205th overall pick

One of the Tennessee Titans’ nine picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft will come in the sixth round at No. 205 overall, the first of two picks the team has in the round this year.

It’s a spot the franchise has chosen from twice before, once in 1977 as the Houston Oilers, and once as the Tennessee Oilers in 1998.

With their first 205th overall selection, the Oilers chose a wide receiver out of Houston named Eddie Foster. The wideout posted 15 catches for 208 yards in his rookie campaign, but didn’t see the field in 1978 and played in just one game in 1979, his last in the NFL.

Things didn’t any better in 1998, as the Oilers — this time from Tennessee — selected linebacker Jimmy Sprotte.

The Arizona product never took the field for Tennessee and played in just nine games over his two-year NFL career, all of which came with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Clearly we shouldn’t be expecting much from this draft spot for the Titans, but perhaps general manager Jon Robinson can pull out some late-round magic like we’ve seen him do during his tenure in Nashville.

The 2021 NFL draft begins on April 29, and the Titans will be making their pick at No. 205 on Day 3, which will take place on May 1.

