Tennessee Titans name Pearl-Cohn's Tony Brunetti high school football coach of year after state championship

Nearly two weeks after capturing his first state championship, Pearl-Cohn's Tony Brunetti has been named the Tennessee Titans High School Football Coach of the Year.

"Coach Brunetti is a perfect representation of everything we look for in a coach of the year honoree," Titans Senior Director of Marketing and Social Responsibility, Josh Corey said. "He has worked tirelessly throughout his career to enrich the lives of his players on and off the field, leaving a lasting imprint on our community. His dedication to the game of football and his passion for developing young people is unmatched."

Brunetti received a grant of $2,000 from the Titans to benefit the Pearl-Cohn football program and a $1,000 personal award from the NFL. The honor also qualifies Brunetti for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, honoring high school football coaches who display integrity, achievement and leadership exemplified by the former Miami Dolphins coach and NFL Hall of Famer.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award winner will be announced in January and the winner will receive grant prizes over $25,000 for personal and football program use.

Brunetti guided the Firebirds to a 15-0 record and the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 4A state title Dec. 2. It was the school's first state championship in 26 years and the first state title by a Metro Nashville team since 2008.

Pearl-Cohn running back Zeion Simpson-Smith was named the championship game MVP after running for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-27 win over Upperman in Chattanooga. Quarterback Keyshawn Tarleton was named the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award winner in 4A. Firebirds linebacker Grace'son Beach was honored with the 80th annual Hume Award last week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Pearl-Cohn football's Tony Brunetti is coach of year