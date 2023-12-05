Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners announced for the 2023 TSSAA season
A pair of SEC football commits highlighted the 2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winners Tuesday at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee commit Boo Carter, a Bradley Central senior, and Alabama commit Amari Jefferson, a Baylor senior, headlined the winners.
Jefferson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver, had 53 catches for 877 yards with 12 TDs in the regular season. He finished with 20 touchdowns for the season.
Carter, an athlete who played various positions at Bradley Central, had 983 receiving yards with 15 TDs in the regular season. Carter, a 5-11, 195-pounder, had 82 tackles and an interception on defense. He also had two special teams touchdowns. It's not yet known if he'll play offense or defense at Tennessee.
Jefferson and Carter were two of 10 players honored. Mr. Football winners were named in each of the TSSAA's nine classifications. A Kicker of the Year was also named.
Other honorees included North Carolina commit Crews Law, a Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker and running back. Law led the Lions to the Division II-AA state championship.
This marked the 39th year of the Mr. Football award for the TSSAA. Winners were announced during a luncheon at Nissan Stadium. A statewide panel of high school sports writers vote for the winners based on their 2023 TSSAA regular-season performance. The postseason is not considered. Sports writers and Tennessee high school head coaches nominated the finalists.
Here are this year's winners and finalists.
Class 1A
Dawson White, Moore Co., Sr.
Finalists: Ben Franklin, Cornersville; Cameron Schlicht, Dresden
Class 2A
Isaiah Groves, East Robertson, Jr.
Finalists: Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant; Stone Wallace, Riverside
Class 3A
Radarious Jackson, Sheffield, Jr.
Finalists: Skylan Smith, Covington; Brandon Winton Jr., Alcoa
Class 4A
KeShawn Tarleton, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
Finalists: Gabe Borders, Macon Co.; Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn
Class 5A
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind, So.
Finalists: Eric Hazzard, Page; Dominic Reed, Centennial
Class 6A
Boo Carter, Bradley Central, Sr.
Finalists: Braden Graham, Riverdale; Daune Morris, Oakland
Division II-A
Jay'Len Mosley, Jackson Christian, Jr.
Finalists: Brian Shields, FACS; Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian
Division II-AA
Crews Law, CPA, Sr.
Finalists: Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb; Ty Clark III, FRA
Division II-AAA
Amari Jefferson, Baylor, Sr.
Finalists: Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy; Carson Gentle, McCallie
Kicker of the Year
Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls, Sr.
Finalists: Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma; Daniel Echeverria, Mt. Juliet
