Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners announced for the 2023 TSSAA season

A pair of SEC football commits highlighted the 2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award winners Tuesday at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee commit Boo Carter, a Bradley Central senior, and Alabama commit Amari Jefferson, a Baylor senior, headlined the winners.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver, had 53 catches for 877 yards with 12 TDs in the regular season. He finished with 20 touchdowns for the season.

Carter, an athlete who played various positions at Bradley Central, had 983 receiving yards with 15 TDs in the regular season. Carter, a 5-11, 195-pounder, had 82 tackles and an interception on defense. He also had two special teams touchdowns. It's not yet known if he'll play offense or defense at Tennessee.

Jefferson and Carter were two of 10 players honored. Mr. Football winners were named in each of the TSSAA's nine classifications. A Kicker of the Year was also named.

Other honorees included North Carolina commit Crews Law, a Christ Presbyterian Academy linebacker and running back. Law led the Lions to the Division II-AA state championship.

This marked the 39th year of the Mr. Football award for the TSSAA. Winners were announced during a luncheon at Nissan Stadium. A statewide panel of high school sports writers vote for the winners based on their 2023 TSSAA regular-season performance. The postseason is not considered. Sports writers and Tennessee high school head coaches nominated the finalists.

Here are this year's winners and finalists.

Class 1A

Dawson White, Moore Co., Sr.

Finalists: Ben Franklin, Cornersville; Cameron Schlicht, Dresden

Class 2A

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson, Jr.

Finalists: Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant; Stone Wallace, Riverside

Class 3A

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield, Jr.

Finalists: Skylan Smith, Covington; Brandon Winton Jr., Alcoa

Class 4A

KeShawn Tarleton, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

Finalists: Gabe Borders, Macon Co.; Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn

Class 5A

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind, So.

Finalists: Eric Hazzard, Page; Dominic Reed, Centennial

Class 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central, Sr.

Finalists: Braden Graham, Riverdale; Daune Morris, Oakland

Division II-A

Jay'Len Mosley, Jackson Christian, Jr.

Finalists: Brian Shields, FACS; Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian

Division II-AA

Crews Law, CPA, Sr.

Finalists: Markeis Barrett, Knoxville Webb; Ty Clark III, FRA

Division II-AAA

Amari Jefferson, Baylor, Sr.

Finalists: Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy; Carson Gentle, McCallie

Kicker of the Year

Owen Taylor, Knoxville Halls, Sr.

Finalists: Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma; Daniel Echeverria, Mt. Juliet

