Here is who we have on our Tennessee Titans Mr. Football ballots for 2023 TSSAA season

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football ballots have been sent out and are due next week.

Sports writers and coaches statewide are asked to vote on the award for Tennessee high school football players with those results given to a statewide committee of sports writers to discuss and vote for a winner.

Here are who Tennessean sports writers Tyler Palmateer, George Robinson and high school sports editor Tom Kreager have on their ballots.

Tyler Palmateer's picks

Class 1A

Dawson White, Moore County: Teams can’t defend White any one way. If they do, he’ll have a field day. The senior quarterback has 2,330 yards of total offense and 29 total touchdowns. He’s 94-of-128 passing for 1,212 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 1,118 yards rushing and 17 TDs on 87 carries.

Rest of ballot: Ben Franklin, Cornersville; Luke Treece, Coalfield.

Class 2A

Bryce Stanfield, Waverly: He’s affecting the game in all three phases. Stanfield has 1,552 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns, plus 388 yards receiving and a score. He also has 63 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense and has returned a punt 68 yards for a score.

Rest of ballot: Isaiah Groves, East Robertson; Brycen McDonald, Lewis County.

Class 3A

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: Jackson is a pain for opponents every time he’s in the game, and few can match his numbers in all three phases. He’s 8-of-14 passing for 228 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. He has rushed for 647 yards and eight TDs on 51 carries (12.7 yards per carry). He has 24 catches for 536 yards and nine TDs. He also has 45 tackles, six interceptions and one INT for a touchdown, and a punt return for a touchdown.

Rest of ballot: Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg-Pittman; Brandon Winton, Alcoa.

Class 4A

Tripp Pinion, White County: The senior quarterback emerged last year as a dominant runner. Now he’s a one-man wrecking crew. He has 2,426 yards of offense and 30 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,703 yards and 22 touchdowns on 172 carries (10 yards per carry). Pinion is 57-of-105 passing for 723 yards, eight TDs and no interceptions.

Rest of ballot: Zae Hall, Anderson County; Nick Osmun, Stone Memorial.

Class 5A

Trey Wilhite, Lenoir City: The senior quarterback is the team’s top offensive and defensive player. That’s pretty rare. He has 1,254 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, plus two defensive scores. He’s rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 TDs on 162 carries and is 15-of-26 passing for 246 yards passing and two touchdowns. On defense, he has 85 tackles, five TFLs, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one forced fumble and two blocked field goals.

Rest of ballot: Dominic Reed, Centennial; Kelvin Perkins, Southwind.

Class 6A

Braden Graham, Riverdale: Graham is putting together a magnificent passing season, quite possibly the best in the state. His production and efficiency have been off the charts. Graham is 141-of-197 passing (71%) for 2,119 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just one interception.

Rest of ballot: Boo Carter, Bradley Central; Aidan Glover, Collierville.

Division II-A

Jaylen Mosley, Jackson Christian: Receiving seasons like this don’t come along often. Moseley’s numbers would be difficult to achieve against air. He has 62 catches for 1,256 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Rest of ballot: Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian; Mitchell Carey, Donelson Christian Academy.

Division II-AA

Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy: The senior quarterback is 139-of-193 passing (72%) for 2,039 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has a rushing TD.

Rest of ballot: Braden Streeter, Christ Presbyterian Academy; Cooper Cameron, Knoxville Webb.

Division II-AAA

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy: The Eagles have struggled, but MacIntyre has produced all he can to get wins. He’s one of the few 2,000-yard passers in Week 10. With little run game to supplement the pass — BA has 516 yards on the season — he is 187-of-278 passing (67%) for 2,218 yards and 16 touchdowns. His seven interceptions are the lone blemish on his record.

Rest of ballot: Jeremy St-Hilaire, McCallie; Amari Jefferson, Baylor.

Kicker of the year

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma: Chadwick is as close to a sure-thing kicker as it gets. But he's also been vital to Tullahoma's 6-2 start with his ability to finish scoring drives. He's 7-of-11 on field goals with a long of 57 and hasn't missed inside 40 yards. He has a 42.3 NET punting average and has pinned 46% of his punts inside the 20. He also has kicked touchbacks on 27 of 35 kickoffs.

Rest of ballot: Chase Cardin, Giles County; Jacob Taylor, Oakland.

George Robinson's picks

Class 1A

Dawson White, Moore County: White, a senior, has excelled for Moore County and rushed for 1,118 yards and thrown for 1,212 yards with a combined 29 touchdowns.

Rest of ballot: Cameron Schlicht, Dresden; Calvin Mullins, Lake County

Class 2A

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: Groves is among the top running backs in the Nashville area with 1,553 yards and 15 touchdowns and is averaging 194.1 yards per game.

Rest of ballot: Bryce Stanfield, Waverly; Brycen McDonald, Lewis County

Class 3A

Brandon Winton, Alcoa: Winton may be one of the best pure wide receivers in the state. The South Florida commit has 547 yards receiving with four TDs.

Rest of ballot: Justyce Law, Stratford; Ethan Meadows, Meigs County

Class 4A

Mason Ball, Elizabethton: Ball has 36 tackles, 12 for a loss with five sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and 10 QB pressures with four batted balls.

Rest of ballot: Carter Smith, Hardin County; Keyshawn Tarleton, Pearl-Cohn

Class 5A

Steven Soles, Powell: Soles has 57 tackles, four for a loss, five sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Rest of ballot: Kelvin Perkins, Southwind; De’Jauvis Dozier, Oak Ridge

Class 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central: After transferring from Brainerd last year, Carter has helped Bradley Central to a No. 1-ranking in 6A.

Rest of ballot: Braden Graham, Riverdale; Duane Morris, Oakland

Division II-A

Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian: Wolcott is nearing the 2,000-yard mark with 1,764 yards and is averaging 220.5 yards a game with 29 touchdowns.

Rest of ballot: Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian; Eli Wilson, MTCS

Division II-AA

Ty Clark III, FRA: Clark has 21 touchdowns and is averaging 165.6 yards a game with 1,159 yards.

Rest of ballot: Cooper Cameron, Knoxville Webb; Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy

Division II-AAA

Jeremy St-Hilarie, McCallie: St-Hilaire has thrown for 1,534 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions and has run for 249 yards and another TD.

Rest of ballot: Amari Jefferson, Baylor; Edwin Spillman, Lipscomb Academy

Kicker of the Year

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma: An all-state performer last year, Chadwick has maintained consistency this season with a 47.1-punt average and is 8 of 13 on field goals, including a long of 53 yards. He has 12 punts inside the 20-yard line with his longest going for 70 yards. He's 20-of-23 on PATs.

Rest of ballot: Gavin Rush, Page; Jacob Taylor, Oakland

Tom Kreager's picks

Class 1A

Dawson White, Moore County: White is inching Moore County to an undefeated regular season. He has 2,330 total offensive yards. He's passed for 1,212 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,118 yards and scored 17 TDs. But he's also been key on defense with 47 total tackles and two interceptions.

Rest of ballot: Ben Franklin, Cornersville; Calvin Mullins, Lake County

Class 2A

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson: Groves has 1,553 rushing yards with 15 TDs. He also has three receiving TDs to go with 162 yards.

Rest of ballot: Bryce Stanfield, Waverly; Darien Meza, Mt. Pleasant

Class 3A

Brandon Winton, Alcoa: The South Florida commitment has 26 catches for 547 yards with four TDs. He has 675 all-purpose yards on a team loaded with talent. He also has a defensive TD and 14 total tackles.

Rest of ballot: Brady Hammonds, Gatlinburg-Pittman; Keith Johnson, East Nashville

Class 4A

Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn: He has 346 rushing yards with three TDs on just 26 carries. He's been dominant on defense for the undefeated Firebirds. He has 58 total tackles with 21 for loss. He also has six sacks with three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble

Rest of ballot: Tripp Pinion, White County; Gabe Borders, Macon County

Class 5A

Dominic Reed, Centennial: Reed has thrived in first-year coach Jamaal Stewart's program. He has 90 tackles with 18 for loss and three sacks and two forced fumbles. He also has 862 rushing yards with 18 TDs primarily out of the Cougars' wildcat set.

Rest of ballot: Steven Soles, Powell; Kelvin Perkins, Southwind

Class 6A

Boo Carter, Bradley Central: Carter has been absolutely electrifying on the field for Bradley Central after transferring from Brainerd. He's been a highlight film on offense and defense each week.

Rest of ballot: Braden Graham, Riverdale; Baylor Hayes, Brentwood

Division II-A

Jay'len Mosley, Jackson Christian: Mosley has a jaw-dropping 1,256 receiving yards on 62 catches. He also has 19 receiving touchdowns.

Rest of ballot: Tyson Wolcott, Friendship Christian, Mitchell Carey, DCA

Division II-AA

Ty Clark III, FRA: Clark has 1,159 rushing yards in seven games and has 22 total TDs for the undefeated Panthers.

Rest of ballot: Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy; Elijah Robb, Pope John Paul II

Division II-AAA

Amari Jefferson, Baylor: I've said all season he's the best player in the state. His speed makes him difficult to defend and he's one of many weapons for QB Whit Muschamp.

Rest of ballot: George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy; Jeremy St-Hilaire, McCallie

Kicker of the year

Grant Chadwick, Tullahoma: He's kicked 50-plus yard field goals. He's boomed punts and has been recognized nationally for his weekly performances. If there has ever been a slam-dunk pick it's Chadwick.

Rest of ballot: Jacob Taylor, Oakland; Luke Armistead, Brentwood

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA Mr. Football: Our winners for Tennessee high school award