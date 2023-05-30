Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings to pair for joint practices before NFL preseason game

The Tennessee Titans will spend some extra days up north this summer.

The Titans will team up with the Minnesota Vikings for a pair of joint practices in August in advance of the preseason game between the two teams on August 19. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell first announced the news Tuesday.

No dates are announced as to when the joint practices will take place.

DB TALK: Without Kevin Byard, Kristian Fulton, how are Tennessee Titans' DBs getting better at OTAs?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT DOES IT MEAN? If all's well between Kevin Byard and Tennessee Titans, why isn't he with them? | Estes

The Vikings are one of the Titans' three preseason opponents. They also face the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Aug. 12 and will host the New England Patriots on Aug. 25 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans regular season begins on Sept. 10 against the New Orleans Saints and the home opener will be on Sept. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans do not play the Vikings in the 2023 regular season.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings pair for joint preseason practices