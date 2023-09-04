Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel explains how he'll decide between Malik Willis, Will Levis

The first week of the 2023 NFL season is here, and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel still isn't ready to name a backup quarterback.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis and second-year passer Malik Willis spent the offseason battling for position behind starter Ryan Tannehill. As the Titans prepare for their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (noon, CBS), Vrabel said he hasn't chosen whether Willis or Levis has won the competition.

"I think a lot of it is based on the gameplan," Vrabel said Monday about what's going to go into the decision. "How we feel like who can step in there and help us. Will's been out a little bit but we're excited to get them back this week. And continue with Malik's maturity. And kind of see where it goes at the end of the week."

Levis missed the Titans' final two preseason games with an upper leg injury and has been working back to full speed in practice. Willis played nearly every snap of both of those preseason games and ended up leading all AFC players in passing yards for the preseason. But Willis also had troubles with interceptions and lost fumbles through the preseason, leading to some up-and-down performances.

Per a rule passed for this season, NFL teams can have an emergency third quarterback inactive on their gameday rosters who can be inserted into games in the event the two active passers get hurt. This paves the way for the Titans to only have Levis or Willis active in Week 1 but have all three passers in uniform and ready.

Sunday's game will be Tannehill's first since injuring his ankle last December and missing the Titans' final three games. While Tannehill was hurt, Willis made one start and journeyman Joshua Dobbs, now with the Arizona Cardinals, made two.

The Titans traded up to pick Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Titans' backup quarterback will be decided: Malik Willis, Will Levis