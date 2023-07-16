Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel confirms knowledge of DeAndre Hopkins signing from golf course

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was able to celebrate the news of his team adding veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency while on the golf course.

Vrabel is playing at the American Century Celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada this weekend. Vrabel was on the course Sunday with former NFL punter turned media personality Pat McAfee when the news broke that Hopkins will reportedly be joining the Titans.

In a video McAfee posted to his Twitter account, Vrabel seemed to confirm the news when asked if he'd heard about the report.

"No I did know the news," Vrabel said when asked if he knew. "I’m the head coach. I actually knew the news yesterday. The whole night. I didn’t want to give it to you."

Hopkins was the best available wide receiver, and arguably the best player, remaining on the free agent market in the weeks before training camp. The Titans were the first team Hopkins visited when he became a free agent and he chose the Titans over the New England Patriots.

The Titans have not yet officially announced Hopkins' signing beyond Vrabel's message from the golf course. When reached for comment by The Tennessean, a Titans representative said the team was not able to comment at this time.

