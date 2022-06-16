Tennessee Titans mandatory minicamp: Biggest takeaways from Day 2

The Tennessee Titans held their second practice of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and it was once again open to the media.

Two key players remained absent on Wednesday in defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Treylon Burks. Simmons addressed the media after practice and went into detail about why he’s sitting out.

“I’m here to play football,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I have a team around me that handles my contract situation. I’m focused on training and getting ready for the season. I’m on a plan with coach Vrabel and everyone. As they said, I’m unavailable to practice. I’m focusing on improving. I’ve been in the film and weight room. My focus is not on my contract. That’s why I have a team around me.”

Simmons also said he plans to report for training camp, which will begin on July 26.

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways from Day 2 of mandatory minicamp.

Players not practicing

Didn’t see 8 Titans practicing at minicamp today: Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, Treylon Burks, Cody Hollister, Caleb Shudak, Monty Rice, Briley Moore, Tommy Hudson. Like yesterday, Aaron Brewer was doing primarily side work with a trainer. Simmons also did some work w/ trainer — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 15, 2022

Chig shines again

Thought rookie TE Chig Okonkwo had another strong day. Beat Buster Skrine on an in-breaking route for a touchdown in 7s. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 15, 2022

Josh Malone continues to turn heads

Josh Malone, who’s had a strong offseason, made a helluva catch in tight coverage in the back corner of the end zone in 7on7 work. Former Vol got the best of CB Greg Mabin and did some chirping afterward. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 15, 2022

Theo Jackson earning a role

Story continues

Rookie sixth-round pick Theo Jackson … like what I’ve seen from him in offseason practices. Expecting him to be on Titans roster with a role: pic.twitter.com/OiH04Wl2OL — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 15, 2022

Reggie Roberson impressing

Also from 7s: UDFA WR Reggie Roberson hauled in a beautiful TD against tight coverage in front corner of end zone. Was a high back shoulder ball from backup QB Logan Woodside. Roberson has done some good things in offseason work. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 15, 2022

Dontrel Hilliard making the most of his opportunities

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online: “Running back Dontrell Hilliard has gotten a lot of work this offseason, and he’s impressed me as well. Hilliard had touchdown catches on back-to-back Tannehill throws at the end of the final 7-on-7 period, and he’s shown good quickness and speed on his carries.”

Malik Willis update

Wyatt: “In addition to his touchdown toss to Roberson, Willis connected with receiver Kyle Philips on one play, and he found running back Julius Chestnut open in the flat. Willis misfired on throws to receiver Brandon Lewis and Okonkwo, and he tucked the ball and ran when he couldn’t find a receiver on another play.”

No practice Thursday

Wyatt: “The Titans won’t be on the field Thursday for the final day of the minicamp. Instead, the team will have meetings and workouts.”

1

1