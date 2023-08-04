Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis, Will Levis on competing for backup QB job: 'This ain't college'

From the outside, the Tennessee Titans quarterback room doesn’t seem like a space conducive to any sort of fellowship.

Malik Willis and Will Levis are battling for a job, fighting for a coveted spot on the depth chart, but they keep it cordial. They help each other. They run down plays together, assist each other with their understanding of the playbook, and sometimes they grab food.

After practices, you can often catch them getting in extra passing reps, debriefing each other on what they saw for the day.

“I do appreciate their attitude and their willingness to come together and communicate and help each other,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “But they also understand when they go out there, they got a job to do and that’s to compete and help the team and help their situation . . . I think that’s a testament to them and who they are at the position.”

Before anything else, the two see this as a job and they understand their role as teammates. For Willis in particular, this partnership is one that hinges largely on treating “people like people."

“This is our job,” he said. “This ain’t college or high school. You come in and do a job and you treat people like people. There’s no reason competitiveness should turn into anything other than that.”

Levis sees it as a product of the entire locker room culture — one that, in his few months with the franchise, he calls great.

"We study well and we work hard and prepare well," he said. "And you got to, so that the rest of the guys in the huddle have that trust in you."

Having a pair of willing and supportive teammates in the quarterback room certainly doesn’t hurt the Titans — even if it doesn’t produce results in the present. Ryan Tannehill is almost guaranteed to be their starter for now. But Willis and Levis were additions the franchise made with visions of the future.

And each has shown flashes of impressive potential on and off the field. After a shaky 2022 campaign, Willis has proven to be an exceptional worker with his growth and commitment, earning him praise from Vrabel and nearly getting a nod as an offseason award winner.

Levis also has had his fair share of impressive outings — along with an equally notable demeanor — in the few opportunities he has had to prove himself.

Last season was evidence enough that the Titans need all of the quarterback help available. Tannehill is heading into the final year of his contract, a season after his body took a serious toll behind a patchwork offensive line. A full 17 weeks of Tannehill, fresh off season-ending ankle surgery, isn’t guaranteed.

Having a competitive but affable pair of prepared quarterbacks is a luxury for a team that can use it.

“I’m grateful for it,” Levis said of his quarterback room. “We have fun in there but we make each other better."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, Will Levis on quarterback competition