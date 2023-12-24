Tennessee Titans LT Jaelyn Duncan questionable to return with wrist injury vs. Seahawks

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan has a wrist injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Duncan did not play on the Titans' first drive of the third quarter, with Andre Dillard playing at left tackle.

The sixth-round rookie offensive lineman has started the past five games at left tackle.

It was unclear when or how Duncan suffered the injury.

Dillard, who signed a three-year deal in the spring to be the Titans' left tackle, has been a major disappointment for Tennessee. He has allowed 10 sacks this season, second among offensive tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' Jaelyn Duncan questionable with wrist injury