New Tennessee Titans LB Monty Rice: How he fits

Following a trade down with the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans selected Georgia linebacker Monty Rice with the 92nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a massive shock to many, but not a complete surprise.

Both Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans will be free agents in 2021 (assuming Evans’ fifth-year option gets declined).

Realistically, one of them may possibly return in 2022 and beyond, but the selection of Rice gives the team a security blanket should they be forced to let both walk following the 2021 campaign.

With all that said, let’s a deeper dive into why Rice may be a vital piece of Tennessee’s future on defense.

Measurables

Position: Linebacker

School: Georgia

Current Year: Senior

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 235 pounds

Fit with the Titans

Rice is a slightly undersized linebacker who uses his speed to play sideline to sideline. He is an effective coverage linebacker who rarely gets caught flat-footed.

One of the things that undoubtedly intrigued Tennessee about Rice was his natural leadership abilities. He was a team captain in three games during the 2020 season and often a vocal leader on the field who also led by example off of it.

The Georgia product excels in run defense, he has an excellent nose for the ball and can fight his way through a crowd of players to get to the ball and make a play.

https://twitter.com/seconcbs/status/1315062529345818624?s=21

He consistently showcases good explosion and short-area quickness, which helps him quickly get to the backfield in order to make a play.

According to PFF, Rice was the highest-graded blitzer in the entire 2021 draft class (91.7).

https://twitter.com/pff_college/status/1362961491775746049?s=21

Despite all his potential, Rice will come into a relatively deep inside linebacker room in Tennessee, which may ultimately force someone like Rashaan Evans out the door.

The Georgie product likely spends this year as a rotational player but has the potential to develop into a crucial piece of this defense down the road.

