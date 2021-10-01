Tennessee Titans' Julio Jones, A.J. Brown ruled out for Week 4 vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), punter Brett Kern (right groin) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (elbow) are also out for Week 4, per Vrabel.

Friday's injury report was not immediately available, but neither Brown nor Jones were on the field in the portion of the day's practice open to the media. They didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday with hamstring injuries.

Brown played just eight snaps last week against the Colts before exiting the game with the injury. Jones was sidelined in the fourth quarter vs. Indianapolis.

WEEK 4 NFL PICKS: Brady's Bucs or Belichick's Patriots in hyped reunion?

ANALYSIS: Who will be NFL's last undefeated team standing in 2021 season?

Offensively, the Titans will have to rely on star running back Derrick Henry and their reserve wireceivers against the Jets. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said it'll be "next man up mentality" for Tennessee this week.

The Titans (2-1) face the New York Jets (0-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Julio Jones, AJ Brown injury: Tennessee Titans receivers out vs Jets