Tennessee Titans, Josh Reynolds agree to terms on contract

One-year deal for Reynolds to join the #Titans after a 52-catch season with the #Rams last year. https://t.co/HAzcpYef0g — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 22, 2021

The Tennessee Titans are finally set to sign a wide receiver in free agency after agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Rams wideout, Josh Reynolds, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for one year, although we don’t have the exact money amount as of yet. Regardless, this was a much-needed signing for Tennessee, a team that has a depleted receiving corps. at the moment.

Reynolds, 26, is the first receiver the Titans have signed this offseason after releasing Adam Humphries and seeing Corey Davis sign with the Jets, two moves that helped further deplete an already needy room.

A former fourth-round pick of the Rams, the 6-foot-3, 196-pound receiver will bring size and upside. He totaled 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles’ No. 3 option in the passing game.

As far as his role with the Titans is concerned, Reynolds figures to take over for Davis and lineup outside and opposite A.J. Brown, and could be as high as No. 2 in the team’s pecking order in the passing game.

Of course, that will depend upon what other moves the Titans make in free agency and the draft, but there is a lot to like about the upside Reynolds brings with him, whether it’s as a No. 2 target or depth piece.

