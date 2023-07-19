Tennessee Titans to host T George Fant, help while Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended | Report

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly host free agent offensive tackle George Fant for a workout on Saturday, bringing in the former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets player to potentially fill the hole created by starting tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere's gambling suspension.

Sources: The #Titans are bringing in former #Jets OT George Fant for a workout Saturday. There's a good chance he signs, assuming all goes well. Starting RT Nicholas Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games this season. pic.twitter.com/NzlvH73xsp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 19, 2023

Fant has played in 83 games and started 60 as a tackle dating back to 2016. He started seven games for the Jets in 2022 but spent two stints on injured reserve. He's been a free agent since March.

The Titans need help at right tackle for the first six games of the season. Petit-Frere, the Titans' second-year right tackle, will be suspended through Week 6 because he violated the NFL's gambling policy by betting on sports other than the NFL from inside a team facility.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is the first to report the news of Fant's visit.

Without Fant, the Titans' likeliest options to play tackle during Petit-Frere's suspension would be veteran Jamarco Jones, rookie Jaelyn Duncan or rookie Peter Skoronski, who is expected to start elsewhere on the offensive line.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans hosting free agent OT George Fant | Report