For all Tennessee Titans hoped to gain in 2023 NFL Draft, its legacy boils down to Will Levis

If Will Levis is good, nothing else matters.

The Tennessee Titans took six picks in the the 2023 NFL Draft, and all six were offensive players. Offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Jaelyn Duncan. Running back Tyjae Spears. Tight end Josh Whyle. Wide receiver Colton Dowell. And Levis, the polarizing Kentucky quarterback who has the potential to be the Titans' franchise QB but also carries risk after two underwhelming, turnover-prone seasons in Lexington.

Skoronski is one of the highest-rated prospects in the draft and has the chance to be a cornerstone for the Titans in the same way that Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones were before him. Duncan, Dowell, Spears and Whyle are super-athletes who check the versatility boxes coach Mike Vrabel and GM Ran Carthon covet.

UDFA TRACKER: Tennessee Titans undrafted free agent tracker 2023: Meet the new UDFAs

ESTES: If Tennessee Titans' Day 2 draft haul was a glimpse of the future, then I'm worried | Estes

"Look at all of these guys, there's something to love about each and every one of them," Carthon said. "We talk about getting the right people in here, but if you go through the list, all six guys, there are traits in all these guys that they can contribute to this team."

But whether those players are successful or not won't impact the Titans' future nearly as much as whether it clicks for Levis. You'd be hard-pressed to remember the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs picking Jehu Chesson seven picks before George Kittle or drafting Tanoh Kpassagnon 10 picks before Cooper Kupp. Same for the 2000 New England Patriots and 1998 Indianapolis Colts drafting 15 combined players who never made a Pro Bowl.

People remember Patrick Mahomes. And Tom Brady. And Peyton Manning.

Draft a franchise icon? That's great. Miss on your shot at a star quarterback. That's all anyone will remember.

What Will Levis will have to overcome

Everything rests on Levis. The Titans gave up a third-round pick in 2024 and moved down nine picks in the third round this year to draft the 6-foot-4, 229-pound gunslinger. The Titans had a massive need at receiver coming into this draft and in the span of the nine picks they traded down, they missed out on picking Tennessee receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and UNC receiver Josh Downs, all of whom could've started for this team.

Story continues

In the short-term, issues like that matter. Dowell, the UT Martin product from Lebanon who wowed the Titans in the pre-draft process, and journeyman Chris Moore are the only receivers the Titans have added to the NFL's least productive receiving group this offseason, a group that loses leading receiver Robert Woods on top of that.

"We're going to continue to explore and find ways to improve our roster and make it as competitive as possible," Vrabel said. "We felt good. For us to add a receiver, we would've gone far off our board at certain levels."

What's hard to say is how much the short-term will effect the long-term. Levis should have time to develop. The Titans don't need him to start this fall. Ryan Tannehill is still under contract for 2023 and Vrabel is adamant that Tannehill is still the Titans' starter. Levis will be able to learn, observe and hone his skills.

But he won't have the luxury of throwing to established star receivers in practice or if he's thrust into games. Tannehill, a one-time Pro Bowl passer, couldn't overcome the Titans' receiver woes last year to produce at his regular level. Whether Levis will be able to, or if he'll be able to build confidence provided he can't overcome them, is a huge mystery that could shape the franchise's future.

Then again, Josh Allen blossomed into a productive quarterback before Stefon Diggs ever got to Buffalo. Cam Newton never played with a Pro Bowl receiver. Drew Brees didn't play with a Pro Bowl receiver for the first time until 2017. And, infamously, the Green Bay Packers seemingly went out of their way to never use top draft capital on receivers to help Aaron Rodgers.

All those quarterbacks found a way. If Levis is as good as the Titans think he can be, that's what he'll have to do.

And if he does, all the negativity pointed at the Titans' unorthodox drafting plan will have been a waste of time.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Legacy of Tennessee Titans' 2023 NFL Draft class boils down to Will Levis