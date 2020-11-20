Tennessee Titans to hold tryouts for DeShone Kizer, Sam Sloman

The Tennessee Titans are doing their due diligence at both quarterback and kicker, as the team is set to work out one player from each position.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Titans are set to hold a tryout for quarterback DeShone Kizer and kicker Sam Sloman, both of whom Tennessee has previously brought in for a look.

Sloman had a tryout with the Titans earlier this month, along with fellow kicker Giorgio Tavecchio. Tennessee ended up adding Tavecchio to the practice squad.

Sloman played in seven games for the Los Angeles Rams this season, converting 8-of-11 field goals and 18-of-21 PATs.

Back in August, Kizer was one of two quarterbacks the Titans took a closer look at, but he was ultimately passed over for signal-caller Trevor Siemian.

The Notre Dame product hasn’t taken a regular-season snap since 2018 with the Green Bay Packers. He was most recently on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad back in September.

It makes sense for the Titans to continue to explore their options at kicker, as Stephen Gostkowski has struggled mightily this season and is about as close as one can be to losing his job. In fact, one more bad game could be enough to force Tennessee’s hand.