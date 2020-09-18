Tennessee Titans to hold tryouts for 4 WRs, 1 QB

With a shortage at the wide receiver position, the Tennessee Titans are set to hold tryouts with four wideouts, as well as one quarterback.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the four wide receivers are Gary Jennings, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and Damion Willis. The quarterback is Kyle Sloter.

Tennessee is familiar with two of those receivers, as both Johnson and Rogers have spent time with an AFC South foe, the Indianapolis Colts.

With wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out for the Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars and possibly being week-to-week, the Titans have just four receivers on their active roster in Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Chances are we’ll see Cody Hollister promoted from the practice squad on Sunday to be Tennessee’s fifth receiver.

With a clear lack of experience at the position beyond Davis and Humphries, along with the possibility that Brown misses multiple games, it makes sense for the Titans to consider their options moving forward.

