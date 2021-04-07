Tennessee Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

The Titans added Jim Schwartz to their coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Wednesday.

Schwartz, 54, returns to Nashville, where he served as the defensive coordinator from 2001-08 under former coach Jeff Fisher.

“We are excited to add Jim to our staff,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in a team release. “He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the all, so it is always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with it’s experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field.”

Schwartz has 14 years of defensive coordinator experience. He most recently served in the role with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past five years but announced in January that he would be stepping away from the coaching profession for the time being.

On Fisher’s staff with the Titans, Schwartz first worked as a defensive assistant (1999) and a linebackers coach (2000) before taking on defensive-coordinating responsibilities.

The Titans ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in third-down defense in Schwartz’ s eight seasons as coordinator. In his last season in 2008, the defense ranked third in points allowed.

The Eagles ranked third in third-down defense, sixth in red-zone defense, third in rushing defense and seventh in sacks in Schwartz’s five years as defensive coordinator.

In Schwartz’s lone season as coordinator for Buffalo in 2014, the Bills recorded an NFL-best 54 sacks.

Schwartz spent five seasons as the coach of the Lions (2009-13), accumulating a 29-51 record and one playoff appearance.

He first joined the NFL ranks as a scout (1993-95) before joining the Baltimore Ravens as an outside linebackers coach (1996-98).

