Tennessee Titans hire assistant GM Anthony Robinson from Atlanta Falcons

The Tennessee Titans have hired former Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson as an assistant general manager, the franchise announced Monday.

Robinson worked 16 seasons with the Falcons, climbing his way up from being a scouting assistant to area and regional scouting roles before taking over as the franchise's director of college scouting four seasons ago.

This is the second assistant general manager hire the Titans have made this offseason. GM Ran Carthon also hired Chad Brinker away from the Green Bay Packers to handle an assistant GM role in February, and Brinker helped Carthon develop the Titans' draft and free agency strategies.

Under previous GM Jon Robinson, the Titans did not have an assistant GM role in name. Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden were Robinson's two highest ranking deputies. Ossenfort left this offseason to take the GM job with the Arizona Cardinals. Cowden is no longer listed as an employee on the Titans' team website.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

