Tennessee Titans held visit with free-agent LB B.J. Goodson

The Tennessee Titans hosted free-agent inside linebacker B.J. Goodson on a visit on Thursday, according to the league’s transactions wire.

Goodson, who was a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants, spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he started in all 14 games he played, totaling 91 combined tackles (two for loss), 0.5 sacks, three QB hits, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

If signed, Goodson would join a stable of inside linebackers that currently includes Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans and David Long. While he would have an outside chance to earn a starting role, chances are he’d serve as a depth piece that also contributes on special teams.

The Titans have a big decision coming up on Evans, as the team must decide whether or not to pick up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option by May.

If we’re basing it on what we saw last season, there’s a good chance Evans’ option will get declined when the time comes. If so, it isn’t crazy to think that Tennessee could deal the Alabama product with Long waiting in the wings.

