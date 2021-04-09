Tennessee Titans held visit with free-agent LB B.J. Goodson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans hosted free-agent inside linebacker B.J. Goodson on a visit on Thursday, according to the league’s transactions wire.

Goodson, who was a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants, spent the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he started in all 14 games he played, totaling 91 combined tackles (two for loss), 0.5 sacks, three QB hits, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

If signed, Goodson would join a stable of inside linebackers that currently includes Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans and David Long. While he would have an outside chance to earn a starting role, chances are he’d serve as a depth piece that also contributes on special teams.

The Titans have a big decision coming up on Evans, as the team must decide whether or not to pick up the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option by May.

If we’re basing it on what we saw last season, there’s a good chance Evans’ option will get declined when the time comes. If so, it isn’t crazy to think that Tennessee could deal the Alabama product with Long waiting in the wings.

Related

Tennessee Titans add sensory room to Nissan Stadium

Caleb Farley falls to Titans in Daniel Jeremiah's third mock draft

Taylor Lewan: Jon Robinson not to blame for Isaiah Wilson debacle

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Chris Boucher with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/08/2021

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Marvin Vettori says he is No. 1 contender by default: ‘You’re not there to defend your spot’

    While a handful of middleweights all believe they are deserving of a crack at the UFC title, Marvin Vettori believes his case is undeniable.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Ledecky adjusts routine for prime time glory bid

    Katie Ledecky and other U.S. Olympic hopefuls will get a taste of Tokyo at a Mission Viejo swim meet this weekend that will provide a dress rehearsal for the Games with morning finals and evening preliminaries. Not since the 2008 Beijing Olympics have swimmers had to deal with the scheduling flip flop put in place to allow broadcasters to televise races live in prime time back in the United States. At those Olympics it was Michael Phelps and his quest for eight gold medals in the spotlight while in Tokyo it will be Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel getting the prime time treatment.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Abraham Ancer docked 2 strokes at Masters for controversial bunker violation

    Rules officials parsed video and deemed "the touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye."

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.