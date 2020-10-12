Tennessee Titans held practice on Sunday with NFL’s permission

Despite receiving yet another positive COVID-19 test from a coach, the Tennessee Titans were given permission from the league to practice on Sunday afternoon.

The practice took place outdoors and lasted for one hour and 45 minutes, the team announced via a statement on Sunday evening.

“Early this afternoon, the NFL gave the team permission to hold a practice with limited staff – players, coaches and a handful of support staff. The hour and 45 minute practice took place outdoors.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who first reported the news, Tennessee had a full session, its first in over two weeks. The practice that took place the day prior was only a walk-through.

Pelissero also noted that the Titans took extra precautions, including having players wearing masks and face shields, and the coach who tested positive was isolated.

As contact tracing continues, the game between the Titans and Bills is still on for Tuesday night. Tennessee had originally planned to hold a walk-through on Monday, but it isn’t clear if they’ll still do that.

The next step for Tennessee actually being able to take the field in Week 5 will come on Monday morning when the team gets the results from Sunday’s round of testing.

