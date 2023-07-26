What Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins said about aggravated strangulation charge

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins is "just looking for a resolution" after he and his girlfriend were charged with aggravated strangulation and arrested following a pair of domestic disturbances last month .

"I can’t get into details right now," Haskins said Wednesday after the first practice of training camp. "It’s still going on. At this moment I’m just looking for a resolution right now."

Haskins and girlfriend Makiah Green were both charged with aggravated strangulation stemming from separate incidents in June. Green was also charged with felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. Neither the Titans nor the NFL have announced punishment for Haskins, who is still awaiting trial.

Per the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league avoids interference in investigations that are also being investigated by law enforcement. If Haskins is deemed a guilty first-time offender of assault, battery, domestic violence or sexual assault, there will be a baseline suspension of six games without pay.

Court documents state Haskins, the Titans' second-year player out of Michigan, and Green got into an argument June 22. Green accused Haskins of strangling her twice, once for 10-15 seconds, and provided police with photos of bruising to her right arm and cheek, red marks on the front of her neck and a scratch on the side of her neck.

In a separate argument June 29, according to affidavits, Haskins accused Green of strangling him, as well as ripping a chain off his neck, and breaking his phone and PlayStation 5. Haskins also provided police with videos of Green hitting at him with a broom.

Haskins was a full participant in the Titans' first training camp practice Wednesday. He said he's had good communication with his coaches and teammates since the incidents and feels he's "gained a lot of trust" with his coaches.

"When I’m on the field I try to think about football," Haskins said. "That’s it. How to do my job, get through this training camp. When I’m off the field I think about that and try to find a solution.... Regardless of what went down it’s definitely a learning situation. I’ve got to learn how to improve and try to find better outcomes."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed the incident before training camp Tuesday, preaching patience to make sure all the facts are gathered.

"Very sensitive to those incidents, but we also want to be smart, and we also want to provide for all the facts and all the information we possibly can get in the legal process," Vrabel said. "We treat those very seriously and those are sensitive matters. So, we want to make great decisions, but we also want to give Hassan and everybody some due process and allow for all the facts to come out."

