Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis signing with Chicago Bears in NFL free agency | Report

After 55 games and 54 starts in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, offensive lineman Nate Davis is heading elsewhere.

Davis, who the Titans picked in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reportedly agreed to a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears on Monday, ending his time in Nashville after four years according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Davis made his first start for the Titans five weeks into his rookie season and never surrendered his post, only missing eight games to injury in the ensuing seasons.

Davis has graded as one of the 50 best guards in football each of the last three seasons per Pro Football Focus, earning a grade between 69 and 71 out of 100 each of those seasons.

The Titans drafted Davis out of Charlotte in their impressive 2019 draft which also included drafting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver A.J. Brown, safety Amani Hooker and linebacker and fellow 2023 free agent David Long Jr.

Offensive line was a huge hole for the Titans in 2022 and the unit will have to be almost entirely rebuilt in 2023. In addition to losing Davis, the Titans released veteran tackle Taylor Lewan and have free agent decisions to make about tackle Dennis Daley and guard Aaron Brewer.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans OL Nate Davis makes NFL free agency decision | Report