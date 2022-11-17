Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-6) are riding high off an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys and remain at home to host Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans (6-3).

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson had a breakout performance with three touchdowns in the Week 10 victory, but can the Packers' offense keep the momentum going against a formidable Titans team? Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and coach Mike Vrabel's Titans look to increase their position in the AFC playoff picture. The game will kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Titans vs. Packers Week 11 game:

Titans at Packers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Packers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-175); Titans (+150)

Over/under: 41

More odds, injury info for Titans vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 24, Titans 23

While I’ve been on the Titans each of the last five weeks, I think they’re due for a bit of a setback. Green Bay appeared to unlock its deep passing game, but Tennessee’s pass rush is among the league’s best. I like the Packers to win a tight one, but am still riding Tennessee when given points.

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Packers 24, Titans 20

Do the Packers have an offense again? It looked like it last week against the Cowboys, and I’ll take them at home on a short week against Henry and the Titans.

Lance Pugmire: Packers 24, Titans 17

Green Bay’s overtime victory over the Cowboys has the ability to kickstart a playoff run, but it will take a stout Thursday night effort as Henry comes to town.

