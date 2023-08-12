Tennessee Titans football vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates for NFL preseason opener

The next era of Tennessee Titans football is set to begin.

The Titans visit the Chicago Bears for their preseason opener on Saturday (noon, News Channel 2 in Nashville). This'll be the first time the Titans take the field for a game of any kind since last season ended on a seven-game losing streak that triggered an offseason of change, including a new general manager and a minimum of eight new starters.

Given that it's the preseason opener, most of those new starters figure to play to minimal or non-existent roles. Instead, Saturday will be a showcase for the Titans' players battling for roster spots or looking to make a mark. This will include ample opportunities for quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis, rookie running back Tyjae Spears, a long list of undrafted wide receivers and the Titans' rebuilt offensive line as part of the team's quest to reinvigorate an offense that went stale last season.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel will be present for Saturday's game, but he won't be calling the shots. Vrabel ceded head coaching responsibilities over to defensive line coach and assistant head coach Terrell Williams for the weekend, giving the Titans' veteran assistant his first swing at being the head man. Neither Vrabel nor Williams have given any indication about what type of playing time players are going to get or which players are candidates to sit out.

Beyond the players and coaching, the other Titans storyline to watch will be the offensive scheme. Tim Kelly is taking over offensive coordinator duties for 2023, and this will be his first chance to call plays for the Titans. With so many players shuffling in and out and starters unlikely to play that much, the playbook will likely be scaled back, but this should still be an opportunity for Kelly to show off the increased tempo and urgency he's talked about wanting the team to play with.

Follow below for live updates as the Titans take on the Bears.

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears: Live NFL preseason updates