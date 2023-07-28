Tennessee Titans football training camp observations: Ryan Tannehill, WRs thrive on the move

The Tennessee Titans found a way to have their cake and eat it, too, at their second training camp practice of the fall.

Led by Arden Key and Harold Landry, the Titans' pass rush was menacing in team periods. After practice Friday, Key said he thinks he could've made seven sacks had the reps been full contact. Landry and Rashad Weaver made some plays of their own, taking advantage of an offensive line without full pads on yet.

But the perk of practice is players get to go on offense even after the defense wins. And oftentimes, that means scrambles from quarterback Ryan Tannehill turn into deep completions to the likes of receivers Kyle Philips and Racey McMath.

"I don’t think we’ve had that many scramble opportunities, successful opportunities since I’ve been here," coach Mike Vrabel said. "Those are big plays down the field. Sometimes quarterbacks are hard to break down. You get guys outside the pocket, receivers set their vision and being able to extend the play is certainly going to be important . . . We’ve seen a lot of instances where the quarterback doesn’t go down as a sack and extend the play. We’re going to finish and I think they do a great job of playing through the whistle."

Pressured or not, Tannehill had a great day. He was 6-for-6 passing in 7-on-7 drills, with completions to five different targets, and was 10-for-13 in 11-on-11 drills. He found receivers deep in the 7-on-7 drill in particular, and continued to grow his connection with new No. 1 target DeAndre Hopkins on a go route, where Hopkins out-bodied cornerback Kristian Fulton for a contested catch.

Philips made a toe-dragging catch deep down the sideline on a Tannehill scramble drill, and fellow second-year receiver Treylon Burks looked great running routes in individual drills, blowing past cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting twice on consecutive reps.

The Titans' top three receivers all performed well Friday, even if some of the players lower on the depth chart struggled to create separation for backup quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis.

Here are some more observations from Titans practice Friday:

Speaking of Willis and Levis: Neither had as good of a day as they did Wednesday, but it's hard to separate the performances from the lack of open targets. Willis made one of his best throws in a Titans uniform to tight end Alize Mack in an individual period but was just 2-for-4 in 7-on-7 drills with some late decisions and 3-for-7 in full team drills with a couple of drops and a batted pass. Levis was intercepted once in 7-on-7 drills on a pass overthrown to the middle of the field and generally struggled regulating how hard he threw, finishing his day 4-for-9.

The ongoing battle at right tackle continued with rookie sixth-round pick Jaelyn Duncan getting most of the premium reps for the day. Chris Hubbard, whom the Titans just signed Friday morning, took reps at right tackle as well. Jamarco Jones and John Ojukwu also have gotten reps there as the team tries to find a replacement for suspended starter Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Mack, the tight end the Titans signed out of the XFL, had his most productive day yet. He earned a couple of reps with the first team and caught passes from Levis and Willis, establishing himself as someone who could get some looks behind starter Chig Okonkwo in a room without a clear established No. 2.

Linebacker Chance Campbell had a pass breakup for the second straight practice. The inside linebacker room has plenty of new faces, including three free agent signees, but returning contributor Jack Gibbens has continued to stand out and earn reps.

Undrafted free agent kicker Trey Wolff was the only one to take team field goal reps and went 8-for-8, all on kicks from inside 50 yards.

A couple of defensive backs broke up or intercepted at least one pass in a team drill: Undrafted free agent Tyreque Jones intercepted Levis and cornerback Tre Avery broke up a pass from Willis. Cornerback Chris Jackson also had a nice pass breakup in individual drills.

One more highlight:

Here's a video of undrafted rookie receiver Kearis Jackson running a nice out route to get open against veteran safety Kevin Byard and drag his feet to stay in bounds. Jackson is one of four undrafted free agent receivers vying for a spot on the roster. Tre'Shaun Harrison made a couple of nice plays as well.

Some videos from #Titans practice today, starting with a really nice catch by rookie Kearis Jackson against Kevin Byard pic.twitter.com/yNtxzzGxcP — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) July 28, 2023

