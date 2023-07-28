This is how the Tennessee Titans' football offensive line gets its lessons

The talent littered across the Titans' defensive line challenges the offensive line in ways that only make it better.

Jeff Simmons talks trash while anchoring the defense, Arden Key is boisterous and brings constant energy with his variety moves as a pass rusher — and the offensive line benefits.

Jaelyn Duncan, who took most of the snaps with the starters during practice on Friday in relief of Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle, has begun to see some results. Duncan, the Titans' sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, played left tackle at Maryland for three seasons.

“The talent level over there is great,” Duncan said of his defensive line competition after Friday’s training camp. “There’s a bunch of vets on that line. They all work hard. Great competition every day, it’s getting me better.”

Duncan is among many, including newly acquired Chris Hubbard, who will be competing to start in place of Petit-Frere during his six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. Jamarco Jones took the bulk of the starting right tackle snaps in Wednesday's practice.

“I just wanna give everybody an opportunity,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “And see if somebody takes advantage of it. We’ll keep moving guys around and see where we end up.”

For an offensive line working to figure itself out, a challenge as demanding as facing one of the league's best units every day has its advantages. Simmons, Key and Denico Autry, among others, happen to be some of the league’s most talented rushers.

While the Titans toiled in 2022 with a bottom-five offensive line unit, the defensive line was a top-20 group in sacks (28.5).

With veterans Ben Jones and Taylor Lewan released and out of the picture, the offensive line can look to the other side of the line of scrimmage for counsel.

The offensive line sees firsthand what an elite defensive rush looks like. The defensive line, meanwhile, tests and refines moves against pass and run protection. For the Titans’ developing offensive line, these early battles are how starting roles are defined.

“Iron sharpens iron,” as offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling put it. “We're going up against some pretty good talented guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage and our guys on the offensive side really embrace that … They're showing different moves, how to counter those moves.”

