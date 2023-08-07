Tennessee Titans' first depth chart: Who's starting in football preseason opener

Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Monday, giving a glimpse at how the reps might shake out through the preseason and into the regular season.

It has been an offseason of change for the Titans, who figure to have new starters at two receiver spots, four offensive line spots, four defensive front seven spots and one spot in the secondary. On top of that, the Titans picked heir apparent replacements for their longtime starters at quarterback and running back in April's NFL draft.

Here's how the Titans' first depth chart of the preseason is listed.

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Offense

Quarterback

  1. Ryan Tannehill

  2. Malik Willis

  3. Will Levis

Running back

  1. Derrick Henry

  2. Hassan Haskins

  3. Tyjae Spears

  4. Jonathan Ward

  5. Julius Chestnut

Wide receiver

  1. Treylon Burks

  2. Chris Moore

  3. Racey McMath

  4. Reggie Roberson

  5. Tre'Shaun Harrison

  6. Kearis Jackson

Wide receiver

  1. DeAndre Hopkins

  2. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

  3. Kyle Philips

  4. Mason Kinsey

  5. Colton Dowell

  6. Gavin Holmes

Tight end

  1. Trevon Wesco

  2. Alize Mack

  3. Kevin Rader

  4. Thomas Odukoya

Tight end

  1. Chig Okonkwo

  2. Josh Whyle

  3. Justin Rigg

Left tackle

  1. Andre Dillard

  2. Jaelyn Duncan

  3. John Ojukwu

Left guard

  1. Peter Skoronski

  2. Jordan Roos

  3. Justin Murray

Center

  1. Aaron Brewer

  2. Corey Levin

  3. Xavier Newman

  4. Jimmy Murray

Right guard

  1. Daniel Brunskill

  2. Andrew Rupcich

  3. John Leglue

Right tackle

  1. Chris Hubbard

  2. Zack Johnson

  3. Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Defense

Defensive tackle

  1. Jeffery Simmons

  2. Jaleel Johnson

  3. Shakel Brown

Nose tackle

  1. Teair Tart

  2. Naquan Jones

  3. Tyler Shelvin

Defensive end

  1. Denico Autry

  2. Jayden Peevy

  3. TK McClendon Jr.

Outside linebacker

  1. Arden Key

  2. Rashad Weaver

  3. Caleb Murphy

Outside linebacker

  1. Harold Landry

  2. Sam Okuayinonu

  3. Thomas Rush

  4. Zach McCloud

Inside linebacker

  1. Azeez Al-Shaair

  2. Chance Campbell

  3. Ben Niemann

  4. Otis Reese

Inside linebacker

  1. Jack Gibbens

  2. Monty Rice

  3. Luke Gifford

Cornerback

  1. Sean Murphy-Bunting

  2. Roger McCreary

  3. Armani Marsh

  4. Chris Jackson

  5. Alonzo Davis

Cornerback

  1. Kristian Fulton

  2. Tre Avery

  3. Anthony Kendall

  4. Steven Jones Jr.

  5. Eric Garror

Safety

  1. Kevin Byard

  2. Elijah Molden

  3. Tyreque Jones

  4. Shyheim Carter

Safety

  1. Amani Hooker

  2. Mike Brown

  3. A.J. Moore

  4. Matthew Jackson

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Special teams

Placekicker

  1. Caleb Shudak

  2. Trey Wolff

Kickoff specialist

  1. Caleb Shudak

  2. Trey Wolff

Punter

  1. Ryan Stonehouse

  2. Caleb Shudak

Holder

  1. Ryan Stonehouse

  2. Ryan Tannehill

Kick returner

  1. Julius Chestnut

  2. Hassan Haskins

  3. Tyjae Spears

Punt returner

  1. Kyle Philips

  2. Mason Kinsey

  3. Tyjae Spears

Long snapper

  1. Morgan Cox

