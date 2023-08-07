Tennessee Titans' first depth chart: Who's starting in football preseason opener

The Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Monday, giving a glimpse at how the reps might shake out through the preseason and into the regular season.

It has been an offseason of change for the Titans, who figure to have new starters at two receiver spots, four offensive line spots, four defensive front seven spots and one spot in the secondary. On top of that, the Titans picked heir apparent replacements for their longtime starters at quarterback and running back in April's NFL draft.

Here's how the Titans' first depth chart of the preseason is listed.

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Offense

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Wide receiver

Tight end

Trevon Wesco Alize Mack Kevin Rader Thomas Odukoya

Tight end

Chig Okonkwo Josh Whyle Justin Rigg

Left tackle

Left guard

Center

Aaron Brewer Corey Levin Xavier Newman Jimmy Murray

Right guard

Right tackle

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Defense

Defensive tackle

Nose tackle

Defensive end

Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker

Harold Landry Sam Okuayinonu Thomas Rush Zach McCloud

Inside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Sean Murphy-Bunting Roger McCreary Armani Marsh Chris Jackson Alonzo Davis

Cornerback

Safety

Kevin Byard Elijah Molden Tyreque Jones Shyheim Carter

Safety

Amani Hooker Mike Brown A.J. Moore Matthew Jackson

Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Special teams

Placekicker

Caleb Shudak Trey Wolff

Kickoff specialist

Caleb Shudak Trey Wolff

Punter

Ryan Stonehouse Caleb Shudak

Holder

Ryan Stonehouse Ryan Tannehill

Kick returner

Julius Chestnut Hassan Haskins Tyjae Spears

Punt returner

Kyle Philips Mason Kinsey Tyjae Spears

Long snapper

Morgan Cox

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans release first depth chart for 2023 football preseason