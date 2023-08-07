Tennessee Titans' first depth chart: Who's starting in football preseason opener
The Tennessee Titans released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Monday, giving a glimpse at how the reps might shake out through the preseason and into the regular season.
It has been an offseason of change for the Titans, who figure to have new starters at two receiver spots, four offensive line spots, four defensive front seven spots and one spot in the secondary. On top of that, the Titans picked heir apparent replacements for their longtime starters at quarterback and running back in April's NFL draft.
Here's how the Titans' first depth chart of the preseason is listed.
Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Offense
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Chris Moore
Reggie Roberson
Tre'Shaun Harrison
Wide receiver
Tight end
Kevin Rader
Thomas Odukoya
Tight end
Chig Okonkwo
Justin Rigg
Left tackle
John Ojukwu
Left guard
Center
Xavier Newman
Jimmy Murray
Right guard
Andrew Rupcich
Right tackle
Zack Johnson
Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Defense
Defensive tackle
Shakel Brown
Nose tackle
Teair Tart
Defensive end
TK McClendon Jr.
Outside linebacker
Outside linebacker
Thomas Rush
Zach McCloud
Inside linebacker
Inside linebacker
Cornerback
Armani Marsh
Chris Jackson
Alonzo Davis
Cornerback
Anthony Kendall
Eric Garror
Safety
Tyreque Jones
Shyheim Carter
Safety
Mike Brown
Matthew Jackson
Tennessee Titans' depth chart: Special teams
Placekicker
Trey Wolff
Kickoff specialist
Caleb Shudak
Trey Wolff
Punter
Caleb Shudak
Holder
Ryan Stonehouse
Ryan Tannehill
Kick returner
Julius Chestnut
Hassan Haskins
Tyjae Spears
Punt returner
Kyle Philips
Mason Kinsey
Tyjae Spears
Long snapper
Morgan Cox
