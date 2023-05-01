Tennessee Titans' final 2023 NFL Draft grades are in: Did they pass are fail?

The final grades for the Tennessee Titans' 2023 NFL Draft class are in, and the franchise nailed it in some areas more than others.

Here's the rundown on the Titans' class.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis

The grade: C-

The reason: "They filled a need with a quality player, first-rounder Peter Skoronski arguably this year's best O-line prospect, before "rescuing" a quarterback in free fall for the second straight draft – moving up for QB Will Levis with the second pick of the second round, a selection that speaks volumes about last year's Round 3 investment in Malik Willis. The Titans still don't seem recovered from the 2022 draft trade of WR A.J. Brown and don't appear any closer to replacing him."

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verdame

The grade: B+

The reason: "In general manager Ran Carthon's first draft, he found a litany of offensive pieces for the future. Skoronski will play either at tackle or guard, and either way replaces a veteran in Taylor Lewan or Nate Davis. In the second round, Levis’s slide finally ended, and he will now sit behind Ryan Tannehill for a year while he learns the pro game. Spears should immediately form a dynamic duo with Derrick Henry in the backfield, giving Tennessee a back with wiggle and great balance. Finally, Duncan is a sleeper from Maryland who could end up starting down the line."

New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy

The grade: A-

The reason: "Some teams foolishly let Skoronski’s short arms steer them away from the best offensive lineman in the class. The big-armed Levis — projected to go as high as No. 4 overall by some experts — could follow Jalen Hurts’ footsteps as a second-round steal in line to start in 2024."

Pro Football Focus

The grade: A

The reason: "Levis has supreme arm talent and an ultra-quick release, but the big knock on him is how little he put that into action. He lacked high-quality throws at Kentucky last season, which played a part in his middling 65.8 passing grade on the year. The good news is that Levis lands in an offense that will help open up some downfield opportunities."

Story continues

Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar

The grade: B

The reason: "The extent to which you deem Tennessee’s draft an eventual success is how the Titans hit on Will Levis, who they traded up to take early in the second round. Levis is a power thrower with plus athleticism, but the accuracy and decision-making are below par."

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter

The grade: A-

The reason: "Skoronski is a great fit in Tennessee. He has a Zack Martin-type ceiling inside and has the versatility to play tackle if needed. Trading up for Levis, despite his inconsistency, was not outrageous given that Ryan Tannehill's contract is scheduled to void after the 2023 season, per Over the Cap. I expect Spears to be a valuable contributor, despite his lack of an ACL.

Whyle was a good find in the fifth, though, as a potential threat in the red zone and intermediate passing game. The team hopes Duncan can use his athleticism more consistently as he matures."

Fox Sports' Ben Arthur

The grade: C-

The reason: "The Titans focused on offense as they needed to — all six selections addressed that side of the ball, in fact — but it's a head-scratcher that they waited until their last pick, in the seventh round, to address arguably their biggest need: wide receiver. Colton Dowell might not even make the team. Tennessee still has a lot of work to do at that position"

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' final NFL Draft grades are in: Here's the list