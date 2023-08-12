Tennessee Titans fall to Bears in preseason as Malik Willis, Will Levis TD drives stall

CHICAGO — Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis essentially lived up to how they've looked throughout training camp with their performances in the Titans' preseason opener.

The Titans lost against the Chicago Bears 23-17 on Saturday at Soldier Field. Tennessee rested nearly every key contributor, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, giving Willis and Levis extended opportunities to earn the backup role. Levis and Willis both had chances to give the Titans a lead with drives in the final two minutes, but neither could break through for the game-clinching touchdown.

Willis' drive stalled on fourth-and-8 at the Chicago 10, and Levis' ended on a desperate interception with 10 seconds remaining.

Willis led two scoring drives: a touchdown run on the first drive of the game when the starting offensive line was on the field, and a two-minute drill to set up a field goal before halftime. Levis led a scoring drive after inheriting a short field and throwing the team into the red zone, when the running game took over.

Willis finished 16-for-25 passing for 189 yards with 22 rushing yards and Levis was 9-for-14 passing for 85 yards with six rushing yards. Both threw one interception, with Levis' coming on his last pass of the day when his hand was hit as he threw.

Outside the quarterbacks, Saturday was a sloppy day in which the two teams combined for seven turnovers and 14 penalties. The Titans' defense allowed long touchdowns on the first two drives, the only ones against the Bears' starting offense. Both came on short passes at or near the line of scrimmage that the Bears skill players turned into 62- and 56-yard scores.

Here are The Tennessean's observations from Saturday's game.

Focus on the quarterbacks

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willis looked at ease playing behind the first-team offensive line, adjusting to make a 30-yard pass after his first read was covered and thriving on designed runs in goal-to-go situations. He was a little less successful when the starters came out. He threw an interception on a pass he rocketed too high and off the hands of tight end Josh Whyle, and was sacked and lost a fumble late in the second quarter. He looked particularly strong on the two-minute drill trying to win the game up until the final misfires, leading the offense 60 yards downfield and within striking distance.

Levis mostly relegated himself to short passes. He took one deep shot that fell incomplete and on that play he was late noticing a would-be open receiver.

Willis looks improved over his performances last year and Levis didn't make any of the big mistakes that characterized his up-and-down final season of college. But neither made the kind of big plays that would separate the competition to become Tannehill's backup.

The O-line problems aren't going all-the-way solved

The first-team offensive line looked strong on its one drive. After that, the Titans had a tough time clearing holes for running backs and protecting quarterbacks. Rookie Jaelyn Duncan in particular struggled in his drives at left tackle, and tackles Zack Johnson and Andrew Rupcich weren't all that much better.

In total, the Bears sacked Titans quarterbacks eight times.

How about the defense?

A few defenders who stood out: Linebacker Chance Campbell, defensive lineman T.K. McLendon, safety Mike Brown and Eric Garror. Cornerback Tre Avery intercepted a pass but he was also flagged for pass interference.

The big plays were a problem. The defenders weren't so much missing tackles as they were not catching up to Bears skill players in pursuit. It's hard to harp on those issues when the Titans didn't play any of their five projected starters in the secondary. But giving up long runs after the catch on the first two drives leaves a sour taste.

Rookie spotlight

Running back Tyjae Spears played only one drive but made it count. He returned a kickoff 22 yards and rushed six times for 32 yards, helping set up Willis' touchdown run. He looked physical between the tackles and showed off his shiftiness when he got into the open field.

By contrast, Whyle had a tough day. Willis' pass bounced off Whyle's hands for an interception, and even though the ball was thrown high, Whyle could've made a play. He caught two passes for nine yards, but one of the catches was quickly followed by a lost fumble.

Do the Titans have a starting kicker?

Caleb Shudak made his lone field goal attempt from 41 yards out. Trey Wolff missed his only attempt wide right from 48 yards. Both made one extra point.

It's too soon to declare Shudak a winner in the competition, but the first battle goes his way.

What's next?

The Titans travel to Minnesota for joint practices against the Vikings next week starting Wednesday. The two will face off in a preseason game Saturday.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans fall to Bears in preseason as Malik Willis, Levis TD drives stall