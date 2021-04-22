Tennessee Titans expected to sign LB B.J. Bello after workout

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to add another inside linebacker to their roster.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans are signing linebacker B.J. Bello to a one-year deal after hosting him for a workout on Thursday. The exact financials of the deal have yet to be released.

Bello, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State and has spent four years in the NFL, playing in games for the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. The vast majority of his snaps have come on special teams.

In 2020, Bello played in six games with the Chargers and totaled seven combined tackles while playing 13 snaps on defense and another 82 on special teams.

With the Titans, the 6-foot-3, 229-pound linebacker figures to have a shot to compete for a roster spot behind Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and David Long, and he could be a special teams contributor if he makes the cut.

