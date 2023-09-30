Tennessee Titans elevate DB Carter, TE Rader from practice squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they have elevated defensive back Shyheim Carter and tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad.

The Titans (1-2), who host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, Fox), are without defensive back Elijah Molden, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Three other players are ruled out against the Bengals: wide receiver Treylon Burks, guard Peter Skoronski and linebacker Luke Gifford.

Rader, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and 2021, was signed by the Titans in 2022, playing in 14 games. He was waived in August and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carter, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama in 2020, had been on the Titans' practice squad in 2022 and was re-signed in the offseason.

Burks is out with a knee injury that coach Mike Vrabel said Friday was not an aggravation of the LCL strain he suffered in training camp. Skoronski is continuing to recover from surgery for a ruptured appendix.

Gifford, who has a hamstring injury, has played mostly on special teams.

