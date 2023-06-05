Tennessee Titans DT Teair Tart signs $4.3 million contract tender | Report

Restricted free agent defensive tackle Teair Tart has reportedly signed his tender with the Tennessee Titans, locking down a key piece on the Titans' defense for 2023.

The Titans put a second-round tender on Tart, worth a value of $4.3 million for 2023. Given his restricted free agent status, opposing teams could've matched or surpassed that offer to sign Tart, but they would've owed the Titans a future second-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Tart has played three seasons with the Titans, posting his best year in 2022. He started 16 games with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups and seven quarterback hits. For his career, Tart has made 55 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams describes Tart as one of the league's premiere interior run stoppers with the goal of helping him becomes more dominant as a pass rusher.

Tart lines up alongside All Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who the Titans signed to a four-year extension worth $94 million this offseason.

The Titans begin mandatory offseason minicamp practices on Monday.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

