Tennessee Titans DT Abry Jones placed on reserve/retired list

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Abry Jones was placed on the reserve/retired list on Saturday, which comes not long after the team signed him in early June.

Jones was not re-signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, which led to him making the trip to Tennessee. He spent eight seasons in Jacksonville, making him the longest-tenured player as he left the team in 2020.

Jones isn’t the only player to recently retire in Tennessee. Cornerback Kevin Johnson retired just a day after Jones signed with the Titans.

Jones played in 105 games for the Jags, starting 52 of them. He recorded 196 combined tackles (129 solo), with 18 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, 12 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He only saw action in five games last season after suffering an ankle injury that saw him placed on Injured Reserve.

Jones was expected to make a push for a starting gig within the Titans defensive line, and it will be interesting to see how things shake out with the unit moving forward this year.