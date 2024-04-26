Tennessee Titans draft JC Latham with No. 7 overall pick

DETROIT (WHNT) — Tennessee Titans selected Alabama’s JC Latham with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Latham, a Wisconsin native, was the first Alabama player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft after being a first-team SEC selection and a second-team AP All-American. He started in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide, totaling 25 for his career.

Latham is the first Alabama player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was the nation’s top-rated offensive lineman coming out of high school in 2021.

