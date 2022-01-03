Tennessee Titans have discussed opening Derrick Henry's practice window this week, Mike Vrabel says

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team has had discussions about opening Derrick Henry’s practice window this week.

If Henry is designated to return to practice this week, the Titans would have 21 days from that time to activate him from injured reserve.

The All-Pro running back has been on IR since Nov. 1 with a foot injury, which he suffered and played through in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’ve discussed it,” Vrabel said Monday of opening Henry’s practice window. “We’ll see where it goes. He’s doing some work (Monday). We’ll see when that window opens and probably make a decision mid-week.”

Designating Henry to return to practice this week would give him at least a chance to play for the Titans (11-5) against Houston Texans (4-12) Sunday at NRG Stadium, where they’ll have a chance to secure the AFC’s top seed and first-round bye.

Asked about Henry on Sunday, Vrabel said a player’s ability to protect themselves is a priority before bringing said player back.

It’s a process the player, training staff and coaches all have a hand in.

“It’s critical that you have conversations with the player and find out where they’re at and where they’re at mentally and where they’re physically," Vrabel said Monday. "Always ask them to focus on things they can do and not the things that they can’t. It’s good when the head coach or position coach can know, ‘hey, this is what we can expect from that player.’ And the player can say, ‘hey man, I can do this. I feel like I’m comfortable doing that. I don’t think I can do certain other things.’ Now, I have to make a decision. We have to make a decision on if that will be what’s best for the team to put somebody out there at that capacity.

"If they’re full go, they’re full go and there’s not much of a decision," Vrabel continued. "But you always try to talk to the player and see where he’s at and see what his thoughts are.”

Henry was in the early-season MVP conversation after rushing 219 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of the season. He’s still sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns despite missing the last eight games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Derrick Henry: Titans eyeing potential return for All-Pro RB