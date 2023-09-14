Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry have same goal. The problem is getting there

Derrick Henry isn't the guy wearing the headset.

"Whatever is called is called," Henry, the Tennessee Titans' All-Pro running back, said Thursday. "Whether it’s in the first half or the second half. I want to be effective making the play when it’s there. Every opportunity I get, it’s exciting to be out there and help us in any way possible from the first through the fourth."

Henry's opportunities were uncharacteristically limited in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, when he carried just 15 times and was on the field for only 30 total snaps. As the Titans (0-1) get ready to play the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), coach Mike Vrabel has said Henry's lower-than-usual usage rate was an outlier, not the new normal.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly echoed that Thursday, saying he didn't go into the Saints game expecting to plan 37 pass plays versus 19 rushes. The circumstances of the game led him to make the decisions he did, and he said Thursday that he can think of at least two plays he'd take back in favor of getting Henry the ball.

"We’d like to ride our guys, ride our best players," Kelly said. "I think that goes back to what we were talking about earlier with having a good plan and then I have to do a better job of just going out there and executing."

Henry was mostly mum on his decreased usage. He replied to three different questions on the topic by saying he's just trying to make plays when his name is called. The Chargers' defense allowed more yards per carry than any NFL defense last season, and Henry said he doesn't see much of a schematic difference in what they like to do this year, so there should be opportunities for him to make those plays.

Those opportunities may be compounded depending on the availability of veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who hasn't practiced this week and is on the injury report with an ankle injury. He accounted for nearly 40% of the Titans' targets in the pass game Week 1 and less than half of the team's receptions. If he's out or limited Sunday, this further complicates who will be available in the already-thin receiver room, including fellow starter Treylon Burks, who is playing through an LCL injury he suffered less than a month ago.

It's no secret the Titans have had more success when Henry has been at his best. The team is 26-8 when he runs for 100 or more yards and 30-9 when he carries at least 20 times. Of course, teams usually run the ball the most when they're winning, so it's hard to separate Henry's success from the team's overall success. But the point remains that giving the ball to Henry a lot has usually been a good formula.

That said, the Titans have lost their past three games even when Henry crossed the 20-carry threshold, and their past five games when he rushed for 100 or more yards. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and a touchdown per game, but the Titans couldn't end up in the win column in any of the five.

Of course something like that grates on a player.

"We want to win," Henry said. "We’re not out there trying to lose. The focus is winning."

