Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry makes PFWA All-NFL team

Have you lost track of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry’s accomplishments from the 2020 season yet?

The honors just keep rolling in for the former Alabama rusher, who found himself in the record books with a total of 2,027 rushing yards, becoming the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards and the first to win back-to-back rushing titles since 2006-07. Henry also led the league with 378 carries and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

The most recent recognition for Henry’s campaign came from Pro Football Writers of America, which named Henry to its 2020 All-NFL Team for the second straight year. It was also the third consecutive year that he was named to the All-AFC Team.

Here’s a look at the complete All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams:

2020 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans*

WR – Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts#

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers; Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints

DT – DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams^

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens#

P – Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears*

PR – Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

ST – George Odum, Indianapolis Colts

* – repeat selection from 2019

# – consecutive selections from 2018-20

^ – consecutive selections from 2015-20

2020 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns*; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans#

WR – Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs#

C – Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts#

T – Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos; Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Defense

DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT – DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#

OLB – Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

MLB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts*

CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills*

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens+

P – Jake Bailey, New England Patriots

KR – Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills

PR – Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots

ST – George Odum, Indianapolis Colts

* – repeat selection from 2019

# – consecutive selections from 2018-20

+ – consecutive selections from 2016-20

2020 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR – Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers; DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals**

TE – T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

C – Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers

G – Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

T – David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers#; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

DE – Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints&; Chase Young, Washington Football Team (r)

DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams^

OLB – Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

S – Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks; Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Special Teams

PK – Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

P – Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears*

PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

ST – Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks

(r) – rookie

* – repeat selection from 2019

# – consecutive selections from 2018-20

& – consecutive selections from 2017-20

^ – consecutive selections from 2015-20

** – Hopkins was selected as All-AFC from 2017-19

