This Tennessee Titans defense might be for real – and more early training camp takes | Estes

During Tennessee Titans training camp, Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes is keeping a regular journal of tidbits, thoughts and insights from practices:

The defense is ahead.

Especially up front.

That’s the predominant takeaway from the Tennessee Titans' three practices into a sweltering 2023 training camp. While that's not surprising, it’s a thought that, as with any preseason, can steer you in opposite directions. Is a rebuilt offensive line that much of a concern? Or is this defense really that good?

We’ll see how the O-line looks when the pads go on next week. But for now, I’m leaning toward the latter.

I've read what’s happening as more about energy and play speed than a gap in ability and talent. This Titans defense is simply getting after it. It is playing fast and aggressively, with an unceasing enthusiasm that has been remarkable in the heat. The offense is being forced to try to match the intensity, or else watch the defense celebrate after plays like they've won the Super Bowl.

“It's just the mentality that we've got to play with, that we've got to have,” linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said after Saturday's practice in front of a small number of fans. “You've got to come out every day and give everything you've got. Obviously, you feed off of making plays.”

"When you're making plays," defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons added, "it's supposed to be fun."

Fun. That's encouraging to hear from a team that didn't have much fun during its grueling 2022 season.

With a deserving nod to Simmons, edge rusher Arden Key probably has been the camp standout, both because of his play and his presence and personality.

After Friday’s practice, Key told AtoZ Sports that “I think I had about seven (sacks) today,” a playful estimate that actually wasn’t far from the truth, given how much the quarterbacks had been pressured to escape the pocket.

Tip of the cap to GM Ran Carthon for the offseason additions of Key and Al-Shaair. They were underrated signings for the Titans, and that’s already becoming clear on the field.

Same with the influence of new defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

“He's a really good coach. I really like his energy,” safety Kevin Byard said of Harris. “I love the things we're doing as far as in the secondary.”

After missing OTAs this year, Byard has seen quickly what these Titans have on defense.

“I'm telling you,” he said, “I just have a lot of confidence in ourselves. I don't want to make any predictions or nothing like that, but I just feel really good about the guys we have.”

Estes: Here's the harsh truth for Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and his RB colleagues

Training camp observations: Malik Willis follows worst moment with best

This and that from Tennessee Titans training camp

1. Not to say the offense hasn’t had its moments. Saturday started sloppy with a few dropped passes and miscues, but quarterback Malik Willis rebounded from a Rashad Weaver interception to find Chris Moore for a long touchdown. "Felt good to send one deep on them," Willis said later.

(Willis, by the way, appears to be leading the backup quarterback competition at this early stage.)

That throw would have been the offense’s highlight of the day were it not for the first play of 1-on-1s between receivers and cornerbacks, when Ryan Tannehill lobbed a deep ball to Treylon Burks, who impressed attending fans with a diving catch in the end zone. The duo beat Kristian Fulton on the play, which was notable because Fulton looks good and hasn’t been beaten often this preseason.

2. And just listen to what new teammate DeAndre Hopkins said about Burks:

“Watching him out here,” Hopkins said, “I can tell he's taking his game to another level. The way he practices, him wanting the ball. 'I'm demanding certain reps and certain routes.' I love that from a young guy. I can tell that him and I are going to play off each other very well.”

3. Just me saying this, but I don’t think the Titans signed veteran Chris Hubbard to stand and watch someone else play right tackle for the first six games. He’ll have to earn the starting spot, but he has been here about 15 minutes and is already very much in the competition. That’s a good sign.

4. As an illustration of Key’s unique personality, which has been a talking point of camp, Simmons said that he was stretching prior to Saturday’s practice when he saw Key jump in and out of the cold tub.

“He told himself to wake up,” Simmons said. “It's just things like that where he's just being himself. That's what makes him who he is. I'm happy he's with us. He brings a lot to our team.”

5. Did I mention how hot it has been out there?

Prior to his post-practice news conference Saturday, Hopkins took a water bottle and poured it across his face at the podium.

Yeah. That hot.

The Titans, as usual for camp, are practicing in the mornings with the heat in mind. Nonetheless, these three days have been nastier than I can remember in recent years. Adding in the hazy conditions, it has been gross at times.

Thumbs up

The pass rush. Key is raising the bar, but he’s not the only one. Harold Landry looks healthy. Simmons is still very much that dude, and Jayden Peevy is also showing up on a D-line that lost some production from last season.

Thumbs down

It’s only natural for rookies to struggle in a first training camp, but Tyjae Spears on Saturday dropped a nice throw from Willis. Colton Dowell couldn’t haul in a terrific deep throw from Willis, with safety Mike Brown arriving in time to knock it out of his hands (got a good view of that sequence as I was jumping to get out of the way). And we haven’t seen much of tight end Josh Whyle. Not sure why, but I saw him exit practice early Friday.

