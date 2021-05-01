New Tennessee Titans DB Elijah Molden: How he fits

With the 100th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected the extremely versatile defensive back out of Washington, Elijah Molden. This is one of the scenarios where the talent was clearly too good to pass up despite investing their first-round pick on a corner earlier in the weekend

Molden was a popular choice among fans within the fan mock drafts scattered all across social media – and it is obvious why.

The Washington product is an extremely vital piece to a defense in need of a face lift. Let’s take a look at what makes Molden such an intriguing prospect for the Tennessee Titans.

Measurables

Position: Defensive Back

School: Washington

Current Year: Senior

Height: 5’10

Weight: 190 pounds

Fit with the Titans

Molden is one of the better Swiss Army knives in this entire draft class.

He has a ton of experience as a tough and instinctive safety who thrives at reading and reacting to the action in order to make explosive plays with a rare degree of suddenness.

However, what undoubtedly intrigued the Titans about Molden the most was his ability to be arguably the best nickel back among the group of corners coming out. According to Pro Football Focus, Molden has the best slot coverage grade in the entire PFF era.

He’s consistently cognizant with his coverage assignments and doesn’t get caught up with the eye candy of the modern-day offense.

He’s fluid enough to stay on the receiver’s hip out of breaks and possesses terrific ball skills when given the chance to make a play on it. Over his entire four-year career, he only allowed two touchdowns while he was the main threat in coverage.

Molden does a fantastic job at leading the defense and quarterbacking the secondary so they are always in the right situation.

Molden joins a suddenly stacked cornerback room that now includes Caleb Farley, Janoris Jenkins, and Kristian Fulton. That group's ceiling is one thousand times higher than what it was at the start of the weekend.

And, considering the team just invested well over $100 million into their front seven, I think it’s safe to say that this defense's ceiling just got way higher this weekend as well.

