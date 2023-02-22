Tennessee Titans cut three-time Pro Bowl OT Taylor Lewan, veteran WR Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with one of their longtime offensive cornerstones.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan has been informed he will be released by the team. Lewan's podcast, "Bussin' with the Boys," broke the news Wednesday on Twitter.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2016-18, Lewan became a staple of the Titans' formidable lines not long after Tennessee selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. Lewan paved holes for hard-charging running back Derrick Henry and set the tone for an offense that has annually ranked as one of the league's most run-heavy attacks.

In the last three seasons, however, he has missed 30 total games, including 15 last year after a knee injury ended his campaign after just two contests.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," Lewan wrote on Twitter.

The Titans will save $14.8 million by releasing Lewan in a move that the veteran said he knew was coming.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans — that will happen,” Lewan told the Titans' website in the week before the Super Bowl. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

The Titans now must weigh their future at left tackle for the first time in nearly a decade. With the No. 11 pick in this year's NFL draft, they could have several potential replacements available, including Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr., Northwestern's Peter Skoronski and Georgia's Broderick Jones.

Titans release WR Robert Woods

The Titans also are releasing wide receiver Robert Woods, a person with knowledge of the move told the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the release until it was official.

Woods seemed to confirm the transaction on Twitter, tweeting, "Free!"

The Titans saved an additional $14.6 million against the cap by dropping the receiver.

Woods' release comes just one year after the team acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The 10-year veteran led the team with 53 catches and 527 receiving yards last season, but the Titans struggled to replace A.J. Brown after sending off the star pass catcher to the Philadelphia Eagles in an offseason move. Woods' 9.9 yards per catch marked a career low.

First-round pick Treylon Burks is in line to see a larger workload next season after a concussion forced him to miss several games late last season.

