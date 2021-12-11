Titans coach Mike Vrabel runs out of interview after questions about new LB Zach Cunningham

Mike Vrabel is not ready to talk about Zach Cunningham.

At least, not yet.

The Tennessee Titans coach stormed out of a meeting with reporters on Friday after just 90 seconds after he was asked about Cunningham — who the Titans claimed off waivers on Thursday .

Now initially, Vrabel gave a fine answer about their new linebacker. He said he was excited for Cunningham — who was waived by the Houston Texans on Wednesday after disciplinary issues in Texas — and that he’d be with the team next week.

Vrabel was then asked a second, fair question to clarify whether Cunningham would be active for their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ll talk about him next week, he won’t be active for the game [Sunday],” Vrabel responded.

After an unrelated question, Vrabel was then asked about Cunningham’s skillset. Before the reporter could even finish his question, Vrabel was gone.

“This is ridiculous,” he said while storming off, via the Nashville Tennessean. “This is so stupid. It’s a waste of my time, man.”

Mike Vrabel was NOT here for the Zach Cunningham questions today lmao pic.twitter.com/eOzptcMsTr — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 10, 2021

Cunningham has recorded 67 overall tackles in 10 games so far this season, his fifth in the league after the Texans took him No. 57 overall out of Vanderbilt in 2017. He had an NFL-leading 164 total tackles and 106 solo tackles last season. The 26-year-old was waived Wednesday after multiple issues , including tardiness and showing up to a COVID-19 test late.

Though it came as a bit of a surprise — especially since he signed a $58 million extension in 2020 — Texans coach David Culley said the choice to waive Cunningham “wasn’t tough at all.”

While he will undoubtedly be helpful for the Titans’ defense, Vrabel clearly isn’t ready to think about him just yet.