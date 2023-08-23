Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hints Ryan Tannehill could play vs Patriots in preseason finale

Count quarterback Ryan Tannehill among the Tennessee Titans veterans who might see a little bit of action in the preseason finale.

The Titans host the New England Patriots on Friday (7:15 p.m.) to conclude their run of three preseason games in three weeks. Most of the Titans' veterans donned street clothes and hung out on the sidelines for the first two preseason outings, with the exception of the starting offensive linemen, who've played four series across two games.

But with the Titans breaking in a new offense and with Tannehill having to adjust to playing with an almost-entirely new line in front of him this season, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is leaving the door open for Tannehill to take the field in a limited capacity against the Patriots.

"We’ll kind of work through some of that and we’ll see what it looks like here with Ryan, see him behind the offensive line," Vrabel said Wednesday after the final day of training camp. "So I haven’t made a final determination but it’s a possibility."

Tannehill hasn't thrown a preseason pass since 2019, his first year with the Titans. There were no preseason games in 2020 because of the pandemic and he sat out in 2021 and 2022, solidly entrenched as a starter in an offense he'd already excelled in.

Two preseason games into 2023, he's followed that same pattern. But he said he's open to changing tradition if that's what Vrabel deems is best.

"I’m good either way," Tannehill said. "I’m excited and happy with how things have progressed for us as an offense over the course of spring and training camp. Guys are coming out and grinding away. Obviously it’s not 100% yet but we’re building each and every day. I learn something each and every day. And whatever coach Vrabel decides for Friday I’m good with."

Beyond Tannehill, the Titans only have two rostered quarterbacks for the 2023 preseason. Rookie Will Levis didn't play in the Titans' most recent preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lower-body injury, but he returned to full-speed practice Wednesday. Second-year passer Malik Willis played all but two snaps behind center against the Vikings.

Other Titans veterans who've indicated they might get a little bit of playing time Friday include edge rusher Harold Landry and safety Amani Hooker. Landry hasn't been on a game field since he tore his ACL prior to the 2022 season. He says he feels like himself again following the injury and doesn't know if he needs to play in a preseason game to find out anything about himself but admits being able to tackle in live action for the first time since his injury would be nice.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill may play vs Patriots, Mike Vrabel says