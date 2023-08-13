Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel grades Malik Willis, Will Levis on NFL preseason opener

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is trying to prepare quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis for the unexpected moments.

Levis, a rookie, and Willis, in his second season, made their 2023 preseason debuts Saturday in the Titans' 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The two alternated to start the game before settling into a two drives on, two drives off pattern toward the end. As Vrabel explained, the pattern of taking Willis and Levis in and out was devised to best simulate the life of a backup quarterback.

"When you start to look at it, backup quarterbacks are going to have to be able to go in there at a moment’s notice," Vrabel said Sunday. "Sometimes you’re going to have a week to prepare and they’re going to know. But I would say that most of the time they’re going to have to come in off the bench and be ready to execute."

Perspective is important. Vrabel and the coaching staff are preparing for this season. Even if Willis and Levis are competing to be the Titans' quarterback of the future, present circumstances dictate they compete for the backup job. And the life of a backup has much more to do about proving you can execute the playbook when called upon than it does with making game-breaking plays or single-handedly winning games.

Neither lit up the stat sheet, but both showed the routine competence a team needs from a reliable backup. The pair combined for 274 passing yards and completed 64% of their passes. For perspective, Titans quarterbacks only had two games where they achieved both of those marks last season.

Vrabel said he was impressed by Willis' composure, his ability to make plays in the run game and the way he kept his eyes downfield when rolling outside the pocket. He singled out a 7-yard scramble on 3rd-and-6 from the 10-yard line to extend a drive and set up a touchdown as a big moment for Willis.

GOOD, BAD, INCONCLUSIVE: Malik Willis isn't there, but he's better – and other Titans-Bears observations | Estes

As for Levis, Vrabel said he did some "really nice things" and needs to grow more in letting the game come to him and taking open throws when they're available. Vrabel wants Levis to work on focusing on his one role in the offense and making plays within the system instead of trying to do too much as he often had to do in college.

Willis and Levis will get their next preseason opportunities on Saturday (7 p.m.) in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, Will Levis grades from Mike Vrabel