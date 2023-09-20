Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) hobble home without star running back Nick Chubb to host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in their first non-division game of the year Sunday.

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Browns' Monday night game, a road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Deshaun Watson and Co. beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 but were lit up by the Steelers defense last week.

The Titans got themselves back on track by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Ryan Tannehill threw for 246 yards and a touchdown and Derrick Henry added 80 yards and a score.

The two teams last played in 2020 when Cleveland won 41-35 behind Baker Mayfield, who had four touchdowns — all in the first half. The quarterback now helms the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Browns vs. Titans odds, moneyline, over/under

The Browns are favorites to defeat the Titans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Browns (-3)

Moneyline: Browns (-165); Titans (+140)

Over/under: 40

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

NFL Week 3 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Titans 22, Browns 17

Without Nick Chubb, the Browns offense is going to take a step back and Deshaun Watson simply isn’t a good quarterback anymore. The Titans, with Mike Vrabel as head coach, are 22-15-1 against the spread as underdogs … I love Tennessee even on the moneyline.

Tyler Dragon: Titans 21, Browns 17

These two teams are similar. Both have really good offensive and defensive fronts and a solid running game. But the Browns just lost their best offensive player in running back Nick Chubb. More pressure is going to be on Deshaun Watson to make plays with his arm. Ryan Tannehill deficiencies are sometimes masked because Tennessee has Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Victoria Hernandez: Browns 23, Titans 21

The Browns will be hurting without Nick Chubb. But Amari Cooper and David Njoku will help Deshaun Watson keep his footing enough for the home win. For the Titans, Derrick Henry has yet to pass the 100-yard mark in a game this season and is yet to convince fans the Titans are a force.

Jordan Mendoza: Browns 22, Titans 20

One would think the Browns offense would be in big trouble with Nick Chubb likely done for the season, but Jerome Ford showed promise filling in the running back role. There’s more trust on the offense in Cleveland than Tennessee, and it does enough to get back in the win column.

