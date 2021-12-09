Tennessee Titans claim Zach Cunningham after LB is waived by Houston Texans

The Tennessee Titans have gotten big-time help on defense.

The Titans on Thursday claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Cunningham, 27, signed a four-year extension with the Texans worth $58 million in the offseason that included $23.5 million guaranteed. But he was waived by Houston on Wednesday after having disciplinary issues with the franchise. He missed two games after violating team rules, and he was also suspended for the Texans' Week 13 loss to the Colts because he was late to his scheduled COVID-19 test.

Cunningham brings much-needed depth at inside linebacker for the Titans. Rashaan Evans has missed five straight games, David Long Jr. has missed three straight games and third-round rookie Monty Rice was placed on injured reserve last week.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) on Sept. 9, 2019.

In 72 games, including 66 starts, Cunningham has 570 tackles (26 for loss), 12 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 18 passes defensed and an interception.

Cunningham has ties to Nashville. He was a 2017 second-round pick out of Vanderbilt. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen also worked with Cunningham when he was a rookie with the Texans in 2017. At the time, Vrabel was Houston's defensive coordinator and Bowen was a defensive assistant.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Zach Cunningham claimed by Titans after being waived by Texans