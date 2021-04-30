New Tennessee Titans CB Caleb Farley: 7 things to know

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed to address the cornerback position during the 2021 NFL draft, and they did so right away by drafting Virginia Tech product, Caleb Farley.

The pick was a no-brainer for Tennessee. If not for medical concerns, Farley likely would have been the first cornerback off the board in this year’s event, making him a potential steal at No. 22 overall.

It was thought that general manager Jon Robinson would go a bit more conservative with his first-round pick after the Isaiah Wilson fiasco, but instead Robinson opted for a high-risk, high-reward player in Farley.

Will the risk be worth it down the road? That remains to be seen.

Putting that aside for now, here’s a look at seven things we do know about the talented cornerback out of Virginia Tech.

Injury concerns

The risk part of drafting Farley has to do with his history of back issues, as the Virginia Tech product has had a pair of surgeries to the area, and most recently had one in March. If not for medical concerns, Farley could have been a top-10 pick. Despite his recent surgery, Farley expects to be ready for training camp and called the idea that he'll need more back surgeries "completely false." https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1387982908124811273 https://twitter.com/joerexrode/status/1387984283038621696 Farley also suffered a torn ligament in his knee prior to his freshman year, but that isn't anywhere near as big of a concern as his back.

Elite potential

The high-reward part of drafting Farley comes from his elite potential. He likely would have been a top-10 pick if not for his past back issues, as many experts thought he was the best corner in this year's class, which is saying a lot considering the depth at the position. Farley has great size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) and impressive speed (4.28) for a player his size. Adding to that, his ball skills are elite and his traits give him all the makings of a top-notch shutdown perimeter corner at the next level.

A great fit

The Titans have put an emphasis on adding cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, and Farley is someone who definitely fits the mold. Here's what The Draft Network's Joe Marino had to say about Farley's ability in man coverage:

"Farley brings a rare blend of physical traits to the table in terms of size, length, quickness, fluidity, and athleticism that he pairs with exceptional man coverage skills that make him an exciting NFL prospect. Not only is he sticky in man coverage, Farley has game-changing ball skills and is an alpha in coverage."

https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1387982330577440768 Farley only played 13 snaps out of the slot in college, so we don't expect to see him there in the NFL. Instead, his snaps will come on the outside, and his impact should be felt as soon as 2021. Along with Kristian Fulton, the Titans could be set on the outside for years to come.

Only a short time as a cornerback

As we already stated, Farley has a rare blend of size and speed, but those traits aren't the only things that make him an athletic freak. In high school, Farley actually played at quarterback and running back, and he was a receiver when he first got to Virginia Tech, only to switch to cornerback in 2018. It's incredible to think that Farley is as talented as he is at corner and has only been playing the position for a few years. The skies the limit for how good this kid can be if he continues to develop and can stay healthy.

A 2020 opt out

Farley was the first high-profile player to opt out of the 2020 college season due to COVID-19. Here's what Farley had to say about his decision back in July of 2020:

"After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft," Farley said. "I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now. "I tragically lost my mother, Robin, on January 2, 2018, due to illness, and I can not afford to lose another parent or a loved one," Farley said. "Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I can not ignore what's going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace."

Farley's last tape comes from the 2019 season, but it was an impressive season nonetheless, and clearly impressive enough for the Titans to take a stab. The 22-year-old tallied 16 passes defensed and four picks, good enough for first and tied for second in the ACC that year, respectively. He was also named first-team All-SEC.

Recently tested positive for COVID-19

Farley wasn't able to attend the NFL draft in Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which also forced him to hold a solo draft party on Thursday night. However, thankfully Farley has since tested negative for the virus and it doesn't appear he has any lingering effects. The 22-year-old stated that he was asymptomatic and felt fine the entire time. https://twitter.com/IamCalebFarley/status/1387817951236083713

He lost his mother freshman year

During his first presser after being drafted by the Titans, Farley revealed that he lost his mother, who was his biggest fan, during his freshman year at college after she passed away due to cancer. https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1387983725191909377 It's great to see that despite all of the adversity, Farley has delivered on his promise to his late mother.

