New Tennessee Titans CB Caleb Farley: 7 things to know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed to address the cornerback position during the 2021 NFL draft, and they did so right away by drafting Virginia Tech product, Caleb Farley.

The pick was a no-brainer for Tennessee. If not for medical concerns, Farley likely would have been the first cornerback off the board in this year’s event, making him a potential steal at No. 22 overall.

It was thought that general manager Jon Robinson would go a bit more conservative with his first-round pick after the Isaiah Wilson fiasco, but instead Robinson opted for a high-risk, high-reward player in Farley.

Will the risk be worth it down the road? That remains to be seen.

Putting that aside for now, here’s a look at seven things we do know about the talented cornerback out of Virginia Tech.

Injury concerns

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The risk part of drafting Farley has to do with his history of back issues, as the Virginia Tech product has had a pair of surgeries to the area, and most recently had one in March. If not for medical concerns, Farley could have been a top-10 pick. Despite his recent surgery, Farley expects to be ready for training camp and called the idea that he'll need more back surgeries "completely false." https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1387982908124811273 https://twitter.com/joerexrode/status/1387984283038621696 Farley also suffered a torn ligament in his knee prior to his freshman year, but that isn't anywhere near as big of a concern as his back.

Elite potential

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The high-reward part of drafting Farley comes from his elite potential. He likely would have been a top-10 pick if not for his past back issues, as many experts thought he was the best corner in this year's class, which is saying a lot considering the depth at the position. Farley has great size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) and impressive speed (4.28) for a player his size. Adding to that, his ball skills are elite and his traits give him all the makings of a top-notch shutdown perimeter corner at the next level.

A great fit

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have put an emphasis on adding cornerbacks who excel in man coverage, and Farley is someone who definitely fits the mold. Here's what The Draft Network's Joe Marino had to say about Farley's ability in man coverage:

"Farley brings a rare blend of physical traits to the table in terms of size, length, quickness, fluidity, and athleticism that he pairs with exceptional man coverage skills that make him an exciting NFL prospect. Not only is he sticky in man coverage, Farley has game-changing ball skills and is an alpha in coverage."

https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1387982330577440768 Farley only played 13 snaps out of the slot in college, so we don't expect to see him there in the NFL. Instead, his snaps will come on the outside, and his impact should be felt as soon as 2021. Along with Kristian Fulton, the Titans could be set on the outside for years to come.

Only a short time as a cornerback

AP Photo/John Bazemore

As we already stated, Farley has a rare blend of size and speed, but those traits aren't the only things that make him an athletic freak. In high school, Farley actually played at quarterback and running back, and he was a receiver when he first got to Virginia Tech, only to switch to cornerback in 2018. It's incredible to think that Farley is as talented as he is at corner and has only been playing the position for a few years. The skies the limit for how good this kid can be if he continues to develop and can stay healthy.

A 2020 opt out

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Farley was the first high-profile player to opt out of the 2020 college season due to COVID-19. Here's what Farley had to say about his decision back in July of 2020:

"After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft," Farley said. "I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now. "I tragically lost my mother, Robin, on January 2, 2018, due to illness, and I can not afford to lose another parent or a loved one," Farley said. "Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I can not ignore what's going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace."

Farley's last tape comes from the 2019 season, but it was an impressive season nonetheless, and clearly impressive enough for the Titans to take a stab. The 22-year-old tallied 16 passes defensed and four picks, good enough for first and tied for second in the ACC that year, respectively. He was also named first-team All-SEC.

Recently tested positive for COVID-19

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Farley wasn't able to attend the NFL draft in Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, which also forced him to hold a solo draft party on Thursday night. However, thankfully Farley has since tested negative for the virus and it doesn't appear he has any lingering effects. The 22-year-old stated that he was asymptomatic and felt fine the entire time. https://twitter.com/IamCalebFarley/status/1387817951236083713

He lost his mother freshman year

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

During his first presser after being drafted by the Titans, Farley revealed that he lost his mother, who was his biggest fan, during his freshman year at college after she passed away due to cancer. https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1387983725191909377 It's great to see that despite all of the adversity, Farley has delivered on his promise to his late mother.

More Caleb Farley coverage

Instant analysis and grade for Caleb Farley pickHow Caleb Farley fits with TitansTwitter reacts to Caleb Farley pickCaleb Farley reacts to being drafted by TitansRobinson, Vrabel react to Farley pickWhat Farley said in first Titans presser

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Caleb Farley reacts to Titans drafting him at No. 22 overall

    Caleb Farley took to Twitter to share his excitement about joining the Titans.

  • What Titans’ Caleb Farley said in first presser since being drafted

    Caleb Farley touched on the concerns about his back and much more.

  • Tennessee Titans select Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley with No. 22 pick in 2021 NFL draft

    With the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech.

  • Mike Mayock on Alex Leatherwood pick: “We knew it would be controversial”

    The Raiders’ selection of Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick in the 2021 NFL draft was widely viewed as one of the biggest reaches of the first round. Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock is fine with that. “We knew it would be controversial,” Mayock said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We completely [more]

  • Stephen Curry breaks James Harden's 3-point record with 85 in one month

    Curry has sunk 85 three-pointers in April, a new record, and he still has two games left to play.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant returns from thigh injury, drops 33 points on Suns

    The Nets are still not at full-strength with James Harden still out.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • Rockets reportedly shut John Wall down for the season after hamstring injury

    The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

    It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • Justin Fields selection shows Bears learned from Trubisky mistake

    The Bears followed an improved scouting/drafting process to land Justin Fields.

  • Najee Harris got drafted by the Steelers, and Ravens CB Marcus Peters was already there to trash talk him

    Your new rival's biggest trash talker is always a fun draft party invite.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • As GM declares Aaron Rodgers won't be traded, Packers have only themselves to blame for draft day chaos

    Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.

  • Eric DeCosta says first round of 2021 draft fell like Ravens wanted it to

    The Baltimore Ravens got two studs in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Eric DeCosta said the draft fell like they wanted it to