Will Tennessee Titans carry 3 passers on active roster? 4 QB questions for training camp

The Tennessee Titans begin training camp next week ahead of the 2023 NFL season next week. Before players report on July 25, The Tennessean is breaking down some of the biggest questions surrounding the team, starting today with the quarterbacks. Here are four quarterback questions looming over the Titans before the start of training camp.

Are the Titans really going to keep three quarterbacks?

With veteran Ryan Tannehill, second-year passer Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis, the Titans have three quarterbacks worthy of a roster spot for 2023. They usually have favored two active quarterbacks with a passer on the practice squad during coach Mike Vrabel's tenure, but it will be nearly impossible to stash someone like Willis or Levis on the practice squad without one being signed away by a competitor.

Tannehill is going to make the team and barring injury, he'll start. That's not really up for question. The Titans traded up in the second round for Levis, and he likely will make the team out of training camp. Willis, a third-round pick in 2022, becomes the question mark, especially because he was drafted by the previous front office.

But with Tannehill heading into the final year of his contract, there's also an imperative to keep both young passers around as long as possible to breed competition for the future. It'll be an interesting battle for the roster spots, but there's a clear path to all three remaining on the active roster into September.

Will the reimagined offense return Tannehill to vintage form?

Tannehill posted his worst marks in four seasons with the Titans in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per game and ESPN QBR last year. Inconsistency at receiver and on the offensive line escalated his decline, as did a nagging ankle injury and a slow-paced, predictable offensive scheme.

The Titans signed three offensive linemen and No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and the offensive coaching staff is revamped with coordinator Tim Kelly and pass game coordinator Charles London. With a better supporting cast and an offense better tailored to Tannehill's strengths, can he return to his 2019 and 2020 form? Training camp won't be a great predictor of his in-game performance, but how he handles joint practices and his few preseason reps could be a good hint.

Will Malik Willis have packages all his own?

Tannehill and Levis are athletic passers, but not on the same caliber of the dual-threat Willis. Last year's regime built specific packages to work Willis in as a gadget player, though the packages rarely yielded results.

Kelly has coordinated offenses with dual-threat quarterbacks, most notably Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans. The biggest questions for Willis will be how well he fits into Kelly's default scheme, and whether Kelly has situations drawn up to take advantage of Willis' athleticism even if he's not the starter or backup.

How close is Will Levis to being starting-caliber?

Based purely on skill set, Levis has the potential to be a big-time NFL quarterback. But his results in college and early during minicamp and OTAs paint the picture of a quarterback who has a lot of growing to do.

Twenty-six of the past 27 quarterbacks selected in the top 50 picks of an NFL draft started at least one game as a rookie. Quarterbacks drafted as highly as Levis (pick No. 33) was rarely have the luxury of taking redshirt years. If there is a situation where he is thrust into playing because of an injury or because the Titans want to make a change, how far is he from being able to produce as an NFL passer?

Levis will need to prove he has taken a leap forward from where he was in May for the answer to comfortably be "yes."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

